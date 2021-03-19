RUFF TV: Best TV shows to keep your dog calm

Four doggy volunteers helped with the research for this list that is intended to answer the question of what kind of TV show might help your pup relax while you’re out of the house.
Yogi, Bertie, Teddy and Milo were suited up with comfortable heart-rate monitors, and each left alone for a bit to measure their reaction to nine different TV shows.
As it turned out, “The Mandalorian” had the magic touch. “Just as dogs are agitated by comedy and laughing tracks, they’re sent into a deeper state of tranquility in the presence of quieter and more engaging television,” according Wren Kitchens, a kitchen retail company that conducted this unusual research.
Here is how the nine TV shows that were part of the project fared with the doggy volunteers from best and most relaxing to worst and most heart-racing. The average change in the dogs’ base heart rates is noted in parentheses.
1. “The Mandalorian” (-3.75)
2. “Mr. Bean” (-3.25)
3. “Stranger Things” (-2)
4. “Pink Panther (+4.75)
5. “Friends” (+7)
6. “Frasier” (+7)
7. “Cheers” (+8.5)
8. “Big Bank Theory” (+14.5)
9. “Malcolm in the Middle” (+38)
For information about this research, go to bit.ly/3trAV37.