Do not disregard the decimal point.
If you do, you’ll blow by the refreshments and miss the point entirely.
That would be unfortunate, because this is the Run For Your Luck! 0.5K Beer Run.
Organized by Grand Junction Rotaract, this event can get your St. Patrick’s Day celebration going early while helping the service club raise funds for its service projects.
The Run For Your Luck! will be Saturday, March 14, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.
Those who want to preregister for the run — the first 100 people are guaranteed an event T-shirt — can do so through the event’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2TEN9X5 or at eventbrite.com.
It costs $35 to register in advance, or day-of registration can be made for $40. Day-of registration and check in will start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Edgewater and each participant will receive a beer ticket, said Currey Ventling, Grand Junction Rotaract president.
The run will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a celebration to follow at 4 p.m.
The route for the 0.5K run will loop from Edgewater to the Colorado Riverfront Trail and back. “We run .25K and then there’s going to be halfway point refreshment,” Ventling said.
When the club decided to do a the .5K, the idea was to treat it like a 5K, she said. Just as a longer race would have a stop for water, so too this .5K will have a stop for snacks and green lemonade, she said.
After returning yet another .25K to Edgewater, participants can put their beer tickets to good use while playing games — “heads and tails and that kind of thing,” Ventling said — visiting with friends, ordering a bite to eat from Edgewater and listening to music from the Dead Cowboyz, Ventling said.
They also can learn more about Grand Junction Rotaract, which is made up of both area college students and young professionals ages 18–30. Members of Grand Junction Rotaract, which is associated with Grand Junction Rotary, give of their time and abilities as donations. “Boots on the ground type of stuff,” Ventling said.
So when the club wants to do a service project, it must raise the money, Ventling said.
One of the service projects the group has in mind for funds from Run For Your Luck! is a carnival for area foster kids and families, Ventling said.
One of Rotaract’s members is involved with foster care and presented the idea of a carnival as an event where foster families can come and have fun for a few hours, Ventling said.
Rotaract focuses on supporting programs both locally and globally, she said, which is why the club wants to put on the carnival along with continuing its partnership with the local nonprofit Foundation for Cultural Exchange that works to connect people in Western Colorado with residents of El Espino, El Salvador.
This is the first time the club has put on a 0.5K, Ventling said, and members are hopeful the community comes out to support them for some lucky fun and a little exercise.