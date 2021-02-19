The Mesa County Safety Fair is going online for 2021.
Monday through Friday, Feb. 22–26, parents and teachers will be able to find safety videos for kids from various agencies at mesacountysafetycouncil.org.
The website also will offer a list of questions and answers to help children recall the safety information presented in the videos.
Past safety fairs have been held at Mesa Mall where children could learn about safety from first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters and about being safe in the water, around heavy equipment, utilities and more.
Information and all activities related to the 2021 fair can be found at mesacountysafetycouncil.org.