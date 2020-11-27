Even COVID-19 can’t keep Santa Claus and his helpers from coming to town.
Some Santa sightings will be impromptu — Downtown Grand Junction hinted that the jolly old elf may appear on Main Street at various times during its 12 Days of Christmas that begin Tuesday, Dec. 1 — and others can be arranged.
Here are details on a couple ways to see Santa Claus in person in Grand Junction this Christmas season.
NORTH POLE — AT THE MALL
A little bit of the North Pole will come to Mesa Mall’s Clock Court with the arrival of Santa on Friday, Nov. 27.
Unfortunately, “there will be no one this year sitting on Santa’s lap,” said Caitlyn Love, marketing director for Mesa Mall.
But children still will be able share their Christmas gift wishes with Santa and ask about his reindeer and Mrs. Claus. There will be a shield between Santa and his guests and kids will post in front of the Santa for photos, Love said.
All children older than 2 will need to wear a mask, she said.
One of the things the mall is focusing on for this year is encouraging those who want to visit Santa to make a reservation in advance, she said.
Guests can book a reservation for a 15-minute time slot with Santa any day of the week — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Those reservations can be made at shopmesamall.com.
Walk-up visits will be available if a time slot is still available.
Mesa Mall also is offering a way for families to still have the magic of a visit with Santa while at home, “which could be really appealing for some,” Love said.
A Zoom visit with Santa can be scheduled as well as photos and more, she said.
There are a variety of options and price points, and information can be found at shopmesamall.com.
A WONDERLAND — AT CABELA’S
Santa’s Wonderland is back a Cabela’s and taking your youngsters to see him will be easy with a little advance planning.
To see Santa, go to cabelas.com and reserve a time slot for the day you want to visit. There are morning, afternoon and evening time slots available.
When your designated day and time arrives, temperatures will be taken when you check in at Santa’s Wonderland. Santa will be ready to visit with his young fans, but this year he will be behind a “magic Santa shield,” aka Plexiglass, that will be cleaned between visitors.
This visit with Santa is free as is getting a photo taken with him by Santa’s elves. Additional photo packages are available for purchase.
While at Santa’s Wonderland, kids can mail a letter to the North Pole and get a holiday craft activity kit to take home.
Go to cabelas.com and look for the link to Santa’s Wonderland for information and to make a reservation. Cabela’s is located in Mesa Mall.