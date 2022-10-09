Driving down Delta’s Main Street last March, Kelly Anderson spotted something that would occupy a good part of his time for the next seven months.
It was a for sale sign. It was innocuous enough, except that it was in front of the Egyptian Theater.
Built in 1928, the theater is on the National Register of Historic Places, and its Egyptian Revival architecture stands out from the rest of the storefronts on Delta’s Main Street.
The sign and the theater revived a long-held dream of Anderson’s to someday own and operate a small venue. As the executive director of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra with a performance background as an operatic baritone, Anderson wasn’t a stranger to the stage and was keen to take on the challenge.
So when he got back to the Grand Valley, he told his wife, Elise Anderson, he wanted to go see the Egyptian from the inside.
Fast forward seven months, and Kelly Anderson finds himself leading a new nonprofit that is set to purchase the Egyptian later this month.
DOWNTOWN MAINSTAY
Word spread quickly around Delta about the Egyptian Theater’s prospective buyer soon after Anderson put in an offer in April.
There also was some confusion that tied the theater’s purchase to the Grand Junction Symphony. This is a personal project, not a symphony one, Anderson clarified.
It is about promoting arts and culture at a unique smaller venue, something Anderson has always wanted to do. It’s also about preserving a theater that has played a significant role in Delta’s history for nearly 100 years, he said.
The Egyptian was opened about a year before silent movies bowed out to talkies. The building’s look both inside and out was inspired by the Egyptian fascination that captured the American public after King Tutankhamen’s tomb was discovered in 1922.
While the theater has shown films for nearly all its years, at its beginning it also was a vaudeville stop and local plays were put on there, said Jim Wetzel, president of the Delta County Museum’s board of trustees.
The old dressing rooms for performers, along with some old movie projectors, can still be found on the Egyptian’s lowest level, Anderson said.
Behind theater’s fixed silver screen for movies there is a good-sized stage that is deeper than even the stage at the Avalon Theatre, he said.
“I’ve always been fascinated with that theater,” said Wetzel, who contacted Anderson soon he heard about the plan to purchase the Egyptian.
“Like most theaters back then (the 1920s-’30s), they changed movies almost daily. It wasn’t like they do today where they will run something for two weeks,” Wetzel said.
During the Depression, the Egyptian was where money giveaway called Bank Night was created. To win, participants had to have purchased a movie ticket and be in the audience the night of a giveaway, he said.
It was a huge success in Delta, and the idea was duplicated around the country. Bank Night is credited with saving many a theater that would have closed during that time, he said.
When World War II arrived, the Egyptian had specials to attract theatergoers. For example, it offered free admission to anyone who brought two pounds of rubber. People showed up with rubber girdles and tires to support the war effort and see a show, he said.
While other theaters in the Delta come and gone, the Egyptian has stayed, Wetzel said.
CREATING A NONPROFIT
“It was so cool because you can really feel the history there,” said Elise Anderson, who toured the Egyptian shortly after her husband began working out details for the theater’s purchase.
The couple also attended several movies, including “Jurassic World Dominion,” which is the only “Jurassic” movie Elise Anderson has seen. Her husband offered whispered explanations from the other movies so the new one made more sense, she said.
During tours and the movies, “the first thing I noticed was the acoustics,” she said.
Sound carries well because of the dome ceiling, and a conversation being held on the front row of the 425-theater can easily be heard in the back row, Elise Anderson said.
This makes the Egyptian perfect for multiple options, from performances by local or national artists or school groups or community groups to continued movie showings, Kelly Anderson said.
But before considering all the possibilities, he needed the theater. After making an offer on the Egyptian, the owner gave him a six-month window to figure out the purchase details, he said.
Given his familiarity with nonprofit groups — the Grand Junction Symphony is one — he decided creating a nonprofit to own the Egyptian would be in the best interests of both the theater and the community. It would allow for community involvement through donations or volunteering, along with access to grants or loans to help with needed renovations, he said.
The Delta Egyptian Theater Corp. received its nonprofit status in July. Through the generosity of a supporter of the project, the nonprofit was able to receive a loan so it can purchase the theater along with the open lots on either side of the building for $330,000 later this month, said Anderson, who heads up the nonprofit.
READY FOR CHANGES
“People absolutely love going to movies there,” said Elyse Ackerman Casselberry, Delta city manager and a Delta Egyptian Theater Corp. board member.
The Egyptian doesn’t have stadium seating or “the biggest, baddest sound system,” but it has a tangible nostalgia about it that goes back generations for some people in the Delta community, she said, emphasizing the importance of the theater continuing as an anchor to Delta’s downtown.
So when news of the Egyptian’s impending purchase went “Delta viral” several months ago, the No. 1 question Anderson received was: “Are you going to stop showing movies?”
No, he said. “We’re going to have to figure out a balance.”
Right now, he doesn’t know if the Egyptian will show first run movies or second or third, or independent films. A lot depends on how details that must be worked out with film agents, he said.
Anderson also was frequently asked if movie ticket prices would go up or if he planned to turn the theater into retail space. He doesn’t. But this will be a clean slate of sorts for the Egyptian, and it will be a return having multiple performing arts — dance, music, theater, film — use the venue, he said.
He wants Delta residents and the surrounding community to continue to be proud of the Egyptian. He also wants it to become a sought-after, special stop for out-of-town folks, he said.
To make this happen, some much-needed work must be done, and the nonprofit has the goal of raising $100,000 by the end of the year to make this happen, he said.
The historical Egyptian aesthetic will stay, but the lobby and restrooms need to be renovated. Upgrades to lighting and sound systems are required and they’ve got to figure out a way to raise and lower the film screen to allow for stage access, he said.
From there, Anderson envisions finding ways to use the lots on either side of the Egyptian to enhance the venue, he said.
“I think that the success of this endeavor, having a nonprofit own and operate (the Egyptian), is really going to depend on community support, Ackerman Casselberry said.
COMMUNITY RESPONSE
The community of Delta has avidly followed the news of changes coming to the Egyptian, and Kelly and Elise Anderson have been surprised at the comments that have come their way on Facebook.
“The Egyptian Theatre was and always has been a huge part of my life. Watched so many classics there for my generation,” wrote one woman, who went on to write seeing “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Titanic” and Harry Potter films at the theater. “I’m glad to see that this tradition will live on for our kids!”
The Andersons also heard from a man whose father was an usher at the Egyptian and got called away to deliver The Daily Sentinel’s special edition the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.
The positive comments and stories “really fuel us,” said Elise Anderson, who serves as the nonprofit’s secretary.
She has family roots in the Delta area and is excited to be involved in preserving a venue so “intrinsic to Delta,” she said. She has a lot of “pride and respect” for Kelly Anderson and “in what I know he can do.”
Since seeing the for-sale sign, “it’s been a marathon,” Kelly Anderson. “But the light is at the end of the tunnel.”