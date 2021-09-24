“Mount Logan” covers 48 days of adventure by three men on and around Mount Logan in Canada. It is part of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour showing Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24–25, at Avalon Theatre.
Special to the Sentinel
“24 Leeches” will be shown during the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour screenings Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24–25, at Avalon Theatre.
The Rotary Club of Grand Junction is welcoming film fans to a two-day screening of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour.
“It will be everything that it has been in the past,” said Barb Bowman with the Rotary Club. “For me, Banff just gives me the excitement about the upcoming winter season. It gets me excited for skiing again. It gets me excited for fall mountain biking again.”
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour screenings will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24–25, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Friday will feature Banff’s “Coral” program of films, and its “Turquoise” program will be shown Saturday.
“All the films are great,” said Bowman, who previewed the films. But there are a few she is particularly excited for others to see.
“Accomplice: The Passport” — it’s one of two “Accomplice” mountain biking films being shown — is about two women mountain biking unexplored lines in the high Himalayas.
It’s eight minutes long, and “it’s just fantastic,” Bowman said.
“Accomplice: The Time Machine” follows two brothers mountain biking in Utah. “We really try to get some sort of nearly homegrown film and that’s the one. It’s really great,” she said.
“Mount Logan” follows a three adventurers who go on a 48-day trip without outside help. There was ski touring, an ascent of Mount Logan in Canada, a first descent and river trip. “It’s a crazy film because these are crazy guys,” she said.
With “24 Leeches,” “please don’t be discouraged by the title,” she said.
It’s about a father and son and a canoe adventure. “It’s just so sweet,” Bowman said. “It hugs at your heart.”
“The Ghosts Above” seeks to solve the mystery of who made the first ascent of Mount Everest, and “The Chairlift” is “an ode to the often over-looked device that enabled a sport,” Bowman said, reading the film description. “I love the way they phrase it.”
Between the two programs, the longest film is 53 minutes, and the shortest is four minutes.
For Rotary, Banff also is about supporting local groups, she said.
This film event raises funds that the Rotary Club will give to Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Mesa University International Student Program, Colorado National Monument Association and Western Colorado Conservation Corps.
Tickets for each day cost $25 per person and can be purchased through links at avalontheatregj.com or at the Avalon’s box office.