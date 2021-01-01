Grand Junction Senior Theatre members are back on the stage, albeit a virtual stage.
The group has put together a variety show available to view free online at youtu.be/rjv3gdDRi98.
The show, which is primarily focused on bringing entertainment to area senior living and nursing homes, is about an hour long.
The first half is not holiday-related, and the second half has holiday themes, according to a release from Senior Theatre.
The show was directed by David Kenworthy, artistic director for Senior Theatre.
For information about Senior Theatre, go to gjseniortheatre.org.
