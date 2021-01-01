Grand Junction Senior Theatre members are back on the stage, albeit a virtual stage.

The group has put together a variety show available to view free online at youtu.be/rjv3gdDRi98.

The show, which is primarily focused on bringing entertainment to area senior living and nursing homes, is about an hour long.

The first half is not holiday-related, and the second half has holiday themes, according to a release from Senior Theatre.

The show was directed by David Kenworthy, artistic director for Senior Theatre.

For information about Senior Theatre, go to gjseniortheatre.org.

— By Ann Wright,

Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com

Tags

Recommended for you