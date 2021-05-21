The Music in the Grapevines 2021 summer concert series is ready to welcome music and art lovers back to the lawn at Two Rivers Winery.
The series will begin with the acoustic sound of Stray Grass at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the winery, 2087 Broadway. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Take a chair and a picnic and purchase wine by the glass or bottle from Two Rivers. No outside adult beverages are permitted.
Music in the Grapevines is presented by the Art Center Guild and features two concerts in addition this one with Stray Grass.
Country band Exit 42 will play at 7 p.m. June 15, and funk rock group Soul Habit will play at 7 p.m. July 20, both at Two Rivers.
Tickets are all general admission. Tickets to each concert cost $15 when purchased in advance or $20 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased through artcenterguild.org, at the gift shop at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., or at Two Rivers.
The Art Center Guild supports the Art Center of Western Colorado and information about the group can be found at artcenterguild.org.