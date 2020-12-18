Get those jingle bells ready, the Cavalcade Variety Show’s December edition is nearly here!
The online show from the beloved Fruita venue will be available online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. A $10 donation by those viewing the show helps to keep the bills paid so Cavalcade can open its doors in downtown Fruita again once it is safe to do so.
The monthly show with music — since it’s the holidays, expect some Christmas songs as well as covers and originals — poetry, short films and more has been released online since COVID-19 in March.
It can be viewed through links at cavalcadefruita.com and at Cavalcade’s Facebook pages.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com