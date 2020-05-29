Get your face mask ready! It’s time to concentrate a little on the social side of social distancing.
There are limits, of course, such as limited tickets or limited seats. If you’re a glass-half-full optimist, you could call them intimate events.
Here are details on some local event and opening options coming up soon for live music, comedy and art.
CATCH SOME COUNTRY
Live, local music is on the stage at Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way.
From 7–10 p.m. Friday, May 29, the Gary Russell Band will play an acoustic show, and from 7–10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, Clark Jensen & Friends will perform a three-piece acoustic show.
Tables are limited, so it’s highly recommended that if you want to see a show you call well in advance (right now!) and reserve a spot for live music and dinner, said Butch Miller with Warehouse, which with currently COVID-19 guidelines can seat 175 people and not all of them on the venue side.
Warehouse plans to continue with free local, acoustic shows — the musicians are playing for tips, so please keep that in mind when you go — on Friday and Saturday evenings through June, he said.
There also may be an opportunity soon to snag a ticket to an “intimate show” with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band on June 12, Miller said.
“We are trying to keep that one because they are willing to work with our numbers,” Miller said. “That’s awesome that a national act would do that.”
To stay up to date with the live music options at Warehouse, go to warehouse2565.com.
GET IN A LAUGH
It’s not a joke, folks, the Comedy Night in the Vines series is really happening.
The same show will run two nights: 7–9 p.m. Thursday, June 4, and 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, in Palisade.
“It’s fun and we all need a little laugh right now,” said Laura Black, Mesa Park Vineyards’ owner.
Tickets cost $15 and only 50 tickets are available for each show. “We’re anticipating that both will sell out,” Black said. “We have a huge patio, so we can very easily spread 50 people out without issue, so that is what we’re going to do.”
The shows will feature an opening comedy act with Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Don Madonia as the main act.
This is the third year Mesa Park has offered the summertime Comedy Night series, and Black was happy the series would open on the weekend it was originally scheduled. “It was one event we didn’t have to cancel or postpone,” she said.
Black recommended ticket holders arrive at Mesa Park at 6:30 p.m. to get seated before the show starts. It’s a bring-your-own-chair event, but wine from Mesa Park and charcuterie boards from Palisade Pies will be available for purchase.
Tickets for the June dates as well as those in July, August and September, can be purchased through mesaparkvineyards.com/events and at Mesa Park’s tasting room.
TURN UP THE VOLUME
It’s Back To The Theater with a lineup of local shows set for Fridays and Saturdays in June at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Tickets cost $10 per show and there will be only about 115 tickets available for each show so that the venue can be well below the currently allowed capacity of 175 “just to be safe,” said Rick Christensen, Mesa Theater’s general manager.
The full venue space will be used with three different bars open, which typically wouldn’t happen unless 700-800 people were set to be at a show, he said.
“We want to heavily promote that everyone practice social distancing,” Christensen said.
So there will be plenty of space for everyone, one way in and one way out of the theater, and doors will open an hour and a half before each show so that everyone can get into place, he said.
That said, Christensen expected some event details would likely change as Mesa Theater keeps up with COVID-19 related rules and guidelines.
And stay tuned for news about July. “We have lots of ideas for July because musicians actually want to travel here,” Christensen said.
Here is the Back To The Theater lineup for June. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows start at 8 p.m.
June 5: Cloak and Dagger Club
June 6: Peach Street Revival
June 12: Wave 11
June 13: Awaiting Eternity and Dead Nancy
June 19: Tankerays and The Wrong Impressions
June 20: Zac Grant Trio and Tim + Richard
June 26: Rizzo
June 27: Sobear and Tauru5
Tickets can be purchased at mesatheater.com or at Mesa Theater’s box office from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday beginning June 1.
Go to mesatheater.com or check Mesa Theater’s Facebook page for the latest show information.
FEAST YOUR EYES
With three new exhibitions, The Art Center has scheduled a limited-access reopening for Friday, June 5.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and only 50 people at a time will be able to tour the gallery spaces at the center at 1803 N. Seventh St.
“It’s difficult, really, to gauge how many people we can have in different galleries at one time and still follow the spirit of the law,” said Lee Borden, the center’s executive director. “We’re doing our best to keep everybody separate and safe.”
The center’s ceramic studio also will reopen with more classes, but class sizes will be down from nine or so participants to just four or five. “We barely break even (on expenses) at that, but at least we’re having classes,” Borden said.
In addition, the children’s summer art camp program soon will start up with fewer classes and smaller class sizes, he said.
While the gallery space will be open during the day on June 5, the center will not have a First Friday event that evening. “We feel like it’s a little too risky and we’re trying to really pay attention, like I said, to the spirit of the law,” Borden said.
However, the public is welcome to see the center’s three exhibitions during gallery hours and via online virtual tours will go up at gjartcenter.org.
Those exhibitions are Contemporary Clay 2020, a national show juried by ceramic artist Bill van Gilder; “The Cutting Edge,” featuring artwork from the center’s permanent collection including pieces by Jac Kephart, Paul Pletka and Daniel Sprick; and The Rocky Mountain Collage Society 6th Biennial Members Exhibit.
For the latest information, go to gjartcenter.org or look for “The Art Center of Western Colorado” on Facebook.