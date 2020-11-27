With fire dancers and drone shots of drummer Sofia Benham playing a full set of drums on a cliff top, Peach Street Revival has released the new single and music video “SHE.”
“’SHE’ is a song of heart, courage and fire,” said the local band in a news release. “The music video presents the fierce, golden leaves in fall, the deep desert darkness, and recherché fire dancers offering ceremonial flames.”
Along with Benham, Peach Street Revival includes frontwoman Gonzales, guitarist Cooper Bradley Shull and bass player Jordan Will.
The music video for “SHE” has been a year in the making and the band worked with videographer Scotty Kenton of Scotty Kenton Photography, fire dancers Anna Gerner and Kevin Watters, About Face Photography, Ben BoOM and Milly Bangz.
The single and music video can be found on Peach Street Revival’s Facebook page and at peachstreetrevival.com.
“SHE” can be found on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com