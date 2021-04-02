An actual fire burning on the stage of Robinson Theatre would set off all kinds of alarms.
But a piece of fabric rubbed over a microphone and a plastic water bottle cracking through cloth — now that’s what you need for a comfortable fire burning in a fireplace inside Sherlock Holmes’ house.
It will warm the ears right up, setting the scene in the mind’s eye for “Miss Holmes,” a radio drama production from Colorado Mesa University’s theatre arts department.
There are two ways to “see” this radio drama.
The first is in person as part of the studio audience at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 8–9, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center.
The second way blends old fashioned radio drama with modern streaming online and will be available to ears everywhere as an audio stream from April 14–22.
“Miss Holmes,” written by Christopher M. Walsh, is a traditional stage play inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories about the clever detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend, Dr. Watson.
The play is set in Victorian society, however it re-imagines the main characters as Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson, who must navigate the gender rules and roles of their time while also pitting their wits and powers of deduction against criminal masterminds.
When “Miss Holmes” was added to CMU’s performance schedule more than a year ago, the plan was to fully stage the play. Then COVID-19 came along.
In a move that made lemonade out of the situation, Benjamin Reigel was given opportunity to direct “Miss Holmes” as a radio drama.
Admittedly, the assistant professor of acting and directing had been circling the idea of a radio drama for several years as a way to train actors to use their voices more, he said.
When actors are on stage they are trained to fill the space with their voices without sounding like they are shouting, he said.
However, this doesn’t work when it comes to voice acting, when you’re stuck in one spot with a stationary microphone right in front of you, he said.
Actors must use the full range of their voices — the tone, inflection, dynamics and so on — to create a picture and story in the mind of the listener, he said.
They also can’t depend on what their body is doing to tell the story. What an actor looks like — height, weight or facial features — doesn’t particularly matter. And if an actor were to walk across the stage leaving their mic behind, the audience wouldn’t hear a words.
Besides, in a radio drama, even actors’ footsteps aren’t theirs. Those are created by a foley artist, who may be using children’s tap shoes or men’s dress shoes on wood or tile to get the right footstep sound for a character.
Seeing how his student actors have adjusted their performances to suit audio, a few even taking on the multiple voices and characters, has been a fun process to watch, Reigel said.
“Our students are very hungry for it,” he said. “It’s a new way of thinking about things. It’s got our actors listening to each other differently.”
Another fun part of this production has been figuring out how to create the sounds needed to help tell the story, he said.
How do you make a door squeak every time it’s opened or shut? What can create the sound of a body hitting the ground, because an actual body won’t work, he said.
Members of the studio audience for “Miss Holmes” will get a “peek behind the curtain” at what is being used to make those sounds, he said.
Those listening to “Miss Holmes” at home will get to sit back and enjoy an old fashioned kind of radio drama, he said.
Either way, the characters and the mystery and the plot twist will all be very satisfying, Reigel said.