Area vineyards are breaking into bloom, and events at wineries are picking up.
Live music, new wines and food events can be found more and more often as April moves into May, and there is the promise of more to come from June through the fall.
Most events are free to attend. Others require tickets, and it’s a good idea to get those tickets now if you haven’t already.
Barrel Into Spring, a wine tasting and food event that features 14 wineries over two weekends, the first of which is Saturday and Sunday, April 23–24, is sold out.
In fact, it sold out in 45 minutes after tickets went on sale back in February, said Cassidee Shull, executive director for the Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology that also hosts Colorado Mountain Winefest (tickets are on sale for that at coloradowinefest.com) and Colorado Wine Week in September.
In addition, Sip into Spring: A Celebration of Colorado Wine, set for April 30 at Orchard River View Event Barn, is sold out.
But never fear. “There is no shortage of things to do,” Shull said. “April and May really kick off our season.”
Along with finding more events at area wineries, this is a good time to join a local wine club. That’s where you’ll get wineries’ limited release wines, VIP tastings and access to fun events. It’s with clubs that wineries “kind of go above and beyond,” she said.
So as you mull all that over, consider taking in one or more of these wine or winery events we’ve found in April and May.
We’re sure more are coming, so keep an eye on wineries’ social media accounts and websites.
Burger Night on the Vineyard will be offered Fridays, April 22 and April 29, at Maison la Belle Vie Winery, 3575 G Road, in Palisade.
Burger Night will continue on certain Fridays and Saturdays in May, and it’s by reservation only. Go to facebook.com/MLBV.Winery for information.
Carboy Winery at Mt. Garfield Estate will celebrate its grand opening with live music and specials from Saturday to Saturday, April 23–30. This winery can be found at 3572 G Road in Palisade.
There will be live music on the patio with the Sean Moon Band from 4–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23–24, and with Adam Paulson from 4–7 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Go to facebook.com/carboygrandvalley for information about this grand opening.
Listen to the Troy Douglas Band from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, in Palisade.
Bookcliff Vineyards also will offer cheese and wine flights — three wines paired with three cheeses — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23–24, April 30 and May 1, May 14–15. Tickets cost $15.
Go to bookcliffvineyards.com/events/ for information.
Join a celebration of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 125th anniversary with the release of Wildlife 125 by Sauvage Spectrum.
The party will get started at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the winery at 676 38 ¼ Road in Palisade. There will be live music from The Gunny Sons and food from the What Would Cheesus Do? food truck.
Wildlife 125 is a white wine blend of Roussanne, Chardonnay, Vignoles, Viognier, Zinfandel, Riesling and Aromella. Sauvage Spectrum was selected for a wine collaboration with Colorado Parks and Wildlife through an application and evaluation process.
For information, go to facebook.com/sauvagespectrum.
Edesia: A Palisade Culinary, Wine & Spirits Adventure will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, in Palisade.
Colorado wines, as well as beer, spirits and ciders, will be celebrated at Edesia, which this year has the theme “New Kids on the Wine Block” and will highlight new additions in the industry.
There will be samples from food vendors and live music by From the Top, Mike Gazdak and Frank Bregar Orchestra with vocalist Krystyn Hartman.
Tickets cost $65 in advance and can be purchased through links at edesiapalisade.com. Tickets cost $75 at the door.
Edesia is a fundraiser for MarillacHealth, a Mesa County community health center offering medical, dental and behavioral healthcare regardless of patents’ income or insurance status.
Go to edesiapalisade.com for information.
A Bud Break Celebration will be from 4–8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Colorado Vintner’s Collective, 3674 G Road, in Palisade.
There will be live music with Ciera Nalani and the Pali Thai Food Truck will be on site. Go to facebook.com/coloradovintnerscollective for information.
Under the SEA — a Bubbles & Bonefire Oyster Pop Up Party will go from 1:30–6:30 p.m. May 7 at Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38 ¼ Road, in Palisade.
There will be an oyster bar and the release of Domaine White Blend. The Gunny Sons will play from 4–7 p.m.
Go to facebook.com/sauvagespectrum for information.
A Mother’s Day Brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at the Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E ½ Road, in Palisade.
The brunch will be catered by Red Barn Catering and there will be drink specials. Go to restorationvineyards.com/events/ for information.
Fire Pit Fridays will begin for 2022 with gourmet pizza and wine pairings from 6–10 p.m. May 27 at Varaison Vineyards and Winery, 405 W. First St., in Palisade.
Fire Pit Fridays will continue through the spring and summer. Go to varaisonvineyards.com for information.
The Band in the Barrel Music Series will begin with Josh Bunker and Gabe Dutton playing from 1:30–5 p.m. May 28 at the Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E ½ Road, in Palisade.
Band in the Barrel is the time to enjoy music, sip wine and get something to eat from a local food truck all while taking in a vineyard view.
Band in the Barrel is free to attend and there are two 90-minute seatings on May 28: 1:30–3 p.m. and 3:30–5 p.m. Reserving a spot at one of the seatings is recommended.
To make a reservation and to see the full lineup for the music series, go to restorationvineyards.com/events/.
TIP: It’s worth a look at your favorite wineries’ websites or social media pages for not only events but for new wine announcements.
For example, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, in Palisade, recently posted on Facebook about its new wine named Makin’ A Ruckus. It’s a Tempranillo/blackberry blend fortified with brandy.
The winery also plans to bring back comedy events beginning in June.