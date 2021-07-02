Indiana Jones is back. “Star Wars” is back. The Glade Park Movies Under the Stars are back for the summer.
For years, Indiana Jones and “Star Wars” were staple films franchises in this Friday night movie series that supports the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2021, they’ll appear once more in the lineup in the form of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Empire Strikes Back” along with “Back to the Future.”
Leading off the 2021 series is “Cars,” which will be shown outside at dusk on Friday, June 4, behind the fire department at 16400 DS Road on Glade Park. Admission is free, but bring a few bucks for the evening’s prize drawings.
The concessions stand will open at 5:30 p.m. and the grill at 6 p.m. with hamburgers, hot dogs and more.
Along with getting a bite to eat before the film (no outside food or beverages allowed), there will be volleyball, corn hole, tether ball and hay rides to keep your group occupied. There also will be pre-movie entertainment offered at 7 p.m. — dancers from Absolute Dance & Performing Arts will perform Friday, June 4.
Take a camp chair, a blanket and a jacket to keep yourself warm once the sun goes down and the temperature cools considerably.
Plenty of parking is available just west of the fire department building.
Here are the dates and movie titles for this series. (Each movies start at dusk and entertainment, concessions and grill open times remain the same as for the first week.)
July 11, “Back to the Future” (1985, rated PG).
June 18, “Grease” (1978, rated PG).
June 25, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981, rated PG).
July 9, “How to Train Your Dragon” (2010, rated PG).
July 16, “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980, raged PG).
July 23, “Big” (1988, rated PG).
July 30, “Brave” (2012, rated PG).
Aug. 6, “Shrek” (2001 rated PG).
Aug. 13, “Babe” (1995, rated G).
For information and directions, go to glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html or facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.