Take a break from your workday or Saturday play for A Little Noon Music, which has moved its 2020–2021 season online.
A Little Noon Music features 30-50–minute concerts the second Wednesday of the month and is hosted by the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave.
The season began in September with a concert from violinist Brian Hanly and pianist William David. The season is scheduled to continue through May 12.
This month’s concert was live-streamed on Jan. 13 and featured guitarist Javier de los Santos. If you missed it or want to watch it and other past concerts, go to fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music/. There you’ll find a link to information about the season’s offerings. Click on a link to the concerts labeled “Live streaming.”
After clicking on “Live streaming,” click on “Watch Videos,” which will take you to a page displaying videos of the church’s services as well as A Little Noon Music.