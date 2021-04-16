There are a number of senior and junior recitals coming up for students in Colorado Mesa University’s music department.
All of these recitals take place in the Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., and are opportunities to hear and see the voices and musicianship that the university is producing.
For each recital, members of the audience can select their own seats — tickets are free — at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Here are the recitals coming up:
n Brian Petersen senior recital, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16.
n Colton Stumpf senior recital and Cameron Galvin junior recital, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
n Ashley Troester senior recital, 7:30 pm. Monday, April 19.
n Shayna Lindblom senior recital, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
n David Silvano senior recital, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
n Amanda Jones senior recital, 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.
n Rebekah Nadel senior recital, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
n Max Reilly junior recital, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
For information, go to coloradomesa.edu/tickets or call 800-410-MAVS.