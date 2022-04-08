Forget the pumpkin patch that Studt Farms is known for. Studt Farms now has Spring Adventures.

For two weekends, the hay mountain, inflatable jumps and barrel train will be joined by egg launchers, bird house painting and Easter egg hunts.

Studt’s hours and open dates are 2–7 p.m. Friday, April 8 and April 15, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9–10 and April 16.

The Easter egg hunts will be at 5 p.m. on Fridays and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Studt Farms can be found on the west side of 21½ Road where it intersects with I½ Road.

For tickets and information about Studt Farms Spring Adventures, go to studtfarms.com.