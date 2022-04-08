Studt Farms offering springtime fun By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Apr 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Forget the pumpkin patch that Studt Farms is known for. Studt Farms now has Spring Adventures.For two weekends, the hay mountain, inflatable jumps and barrel train will be joined by egg launchers, bird house painting and Easter egg hunts.Studt’s hours and open dates are 2–7 p.m. Friday, April 8 and April 15, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9–10 and April 16.The Easter egg hunts will be at 5 p.m. on Fridays and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.Studt Farms can be found on the west side of 21½ Road where it intersects with I½ Road.For tickets and information about Studt Farms Spring Adventures, go to studtfarms.com. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Studt Farms Hunt House Painting Food Agriculture Highway Patch Train Launcher Adventure Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 33° 64° Thu Thursday 64°/33° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:10 AM Sunset: 07:44:10 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 43° 70° Fri Friday 70°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:38 AM Sunset: 07:45:08 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 2% 39° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/39° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:06 AM Sunset: 07:46:05 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SW @ 25 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 0% 35° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:44:35 AM Sunset: 07:47:03 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: WNW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 12% 43° 68° Mon Monday 68°/43° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:43:04 AM Sunset: 07:48:01 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tue 78% 28° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/28° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 78% Sunrise: 06:41:34 AM Sunset: 07:48:59 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Wed 11% 27° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:40:04 AM Sunset: 07:49:56 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business