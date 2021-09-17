After two long, long years, it’s finally time to get the Stormtrooper gear out of the closet and suit up.
Mesa County Libraries’ Comic Con welcomes Spider-Man, Daenerys Targaryen, Harry Potter, the Scarlet Witch, the Mandalorian, Spock and Tanjiro Kamado to dress their best and get back to cosplay.
Dressing up and connecting with other enthusiastic fans is always the most popular part of Comic Con, said Shana Wade, associate director for Mesa County Libraries.
And this year, after a long wait thanks to the pandemic, Comic Con will be back in person from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
Admission is free for those with a Mesa County Libraries card, $5 for those who don’t and kids age 10 and younger get in free.
Organizers are asking those who attend wear a facial covering, and even better, incorporate it into their costume, Wade said.
Exhibitors and events at Comic Con will be more spread out this year because of the pandemic and because thousands of fans of everything from anime to “Star Wars” are eager to return to the event, she said.
More than 6,000 people attended Comic Con in 2019. Wade expected fewer to attend this year, but still thought attendance would likely be in the thousands.
One of the changes made to bring more space to the event was to move the Cosplay Contest into the outside breezeway between the convention center and the Hampton Inn, she said.
A stage and chairs will be set up for the contest, which will otherwise proceed as normal with fans competing in categories based on age, starting with kids age 11 and younger at 11 a.m. and continuing to the Group Cosplay Contest at the end of the day.
Registration begins 30 minutes before judging begins for each category, and registration is limited to the first 100 cosplayers to arrive for each group.
While the Cosplay Contest is “super popular,” there will be much more to participate in and see at the 2021 Comic Con, Wade said.
There will be 45 exhibitors set up in the ballroom —there are fewer exhibitors than in past years to allow for more room between exhibitors, Wade said — fandom meetups, special guest presentations and panel discussions.
This year’s special guests are R. Alan Brooks, a Regis University professor, writer and artist who released his newest graphic novel, “Anguish Garden,” earlier this year, and the 501st Legion, an international “Star Wars” costuming organization.
Both have been at Comic Con in Grand Junction previously and both will participate in panels on Saturday. The 501st Legion will host a Q&A about costuming and their group. Brooks will give a conversation style presentation about how art can impact cultural and create social change, Wade said.
Also among the panelists are Hank Braxtan and Arielle Brachfeld, the local filmmakers behind the creature films “Dragon Soldiers,” “Snake Outta Compton” and “Unnatural.”
Braxtan and Brachfeld will talk about the opportunities and challenges of making feature films in western Colorado. “That should be a lot of fun,” Wade said.
For a full event schedule, Cosplay Contest rules and times and general information about Comic Con, go to mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon/.