A unique way to greet the summer season can be found inside a 65-foot steel water tank that has become known as a sonic treasure in Rangely.
The 2021 Solstice Festival will be Saturday and Sunday, June 19–20, at The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 County Road 46, in Rangely.
The two-day event celebrates the tank’s amazing way with sound. It will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday with Todd Barton, composer and analog synthesist specializing in Buchla Electronic Musical Instruments.
It will continue Sunday with Slow Beethoven, an all day musical installation featuring the slower movements of Beethoven works played by a string quartet in Brooklyn, New York. The audio from the quartet’s performance was stretched out and then played inside the tank while being recorded.
“All this has to be done very slowly, to allow each of those lush chords to ring out and fade in the Tank — so slowly that even a short movement of the Beethoven might take an hour or more to play,” according to a news release.
This musical installation will be played nearly all day Sunday, the longest day of the year. Also planned for Sunday is a dawn celebration at 5:45 a.m., a bell ringing at 1:17 p.m. when the sun is highest in the sky and an evening celebration at 9:32 p.m.
A weekend pass for the festival costs $35. Tickets for only the Barton concert cost $20 and tickets for only Slow Beethoven cost $20. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/5118745.
For information about The Tank, go to tanksounds.org.