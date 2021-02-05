It’s time for a diversion and, fortunately, Super Bowl LV is here.
Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, on CBS as reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and his six Super Bowl rings … er... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman will perform before the coin toss, and the Weeknd will perform in the Pepsi Halftime Show.
And if all the teases for commercials are to be believed, there still will be funny commercials to view even though Budweiser and Pepsi won’t be among them.
You can even get the “football” side of Sunday started earlier with the Puppy Bowl XVII and the Kitten Bowl VIII.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-host the Puppy Bowl, which airs at noon on Animal Planet and Discovery+.
The Kitten Bowl VIII also will air at noon on the Hallmark Channel and will be hosted by animal advocate Beth Stern.