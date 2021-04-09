After months away from the stage because of the pandemic, the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra is back.
“Celebration of Strings” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open for social-distanced seating of groups at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 general admission.
As the concert’s title implies, “Celebration of Strings” will focus on the symphony’s string instruments and will feature 25 of its string-instrument musicians.
The program will include “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber, “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still and “Serenade for Strings, Op. 12” by Victor Herbert.
To purchase tickets and find information about the symphony, go to gjso.org.