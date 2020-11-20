Take in inspiring scenery, people and ideas with Mountainfilm on Tour.
The Western Colorado Alliance for Community Action is hosting Mountainfilm in Grand Junction, which will be a 48-hour virtual event.
It begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and continues through 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
The 2020 lineup includes 12 documentaries filmed in high mountains to high desert locations, and the films range in length from 1 minute to 23 minutes.
Donations to the alliance are accepted as part of the free ticketing process that can be found through westerncoloradoalliance.org/mountainfilm-on-tour-grand-junction-2020.
—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com