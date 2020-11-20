Mountainfilm on Tour Grand Junction: 'Concepcion'

‘Concepcion’ is one of the films set to be on the program for Mountainfilm on Tour in Grand Junction. ‘Concepcion’ follows climber Hazel Findlay as she climbs a splitter crack in Day Canyon outside Moab, Utah.

Take in inspiring scenery, people and ideas with Mountainfilm on Tour.

The Western Colorado Alliance for Community Action is hosting Mountainfilm in Grand Junction, which will be a 48-hour virtual event.

It begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and continues through 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

The 2020 lineup includes 12 documentaries filmed in high mountains to high desert locations, and the films range in length from 1 minute to 23 minutes.

Donations to the alliance are accepted as part of the free ticketing process that can be found through westerncoloradoalliance.org/mountainfilm-on-tour-grand-junction-2020.

—By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com

