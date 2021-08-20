School is in, but that doesn’t need to stop you from grabbing the kids and getting out this weekend.
Here are five events for your family this weekend.
Most are free or low cost and will give you an hour or three to listen to live music, check out local art, get a bite to eat, see friends and let the kids play or dance.
JOIN THE PEACH PARTY
The Palisade Peach Festival is packed out with things to do and see.
To best enjoy it, take a good look at the schedule.
The festival in the park will be open from 3–9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in Riverbend Park in Palisade.
If you want to focus on food, then don’t miss the Peach Cuisine with Colorado chefs (and demos!) from 4–6 p.m. Friday and 11-5 p.m. Saturday or the Backyard Peach BBQ Throwdown (with samples!). The barbecue winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both of these can be found at the festival in the park.
If you like to run or need the kids to run off some energy, the Just Peachy 1K and 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
If you are a breakfast person, the Palisade Lions Club is hosting a pancake breakfast beginning at 7–10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. The festival’s parade will pass right that park beginning at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the breakfast go toward local vision testing and area youth programs and scholarships.
If you like eating contests, the peach eating contests will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for kids, 4:30 p.m. Saturday for adults at Riverbend Park.
If you have an eye for fine cars, then attend the car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Peach Bowl Park.
If you would rather sit back in your camp chair and listen to music, then get to the Peach Jam Stage at Riverbend Park.
The lineup for Friday features Union of None from 3–4:15 p.m.; Quicksand Soup, 4:45–6:30 p.m.; and Mile High Grove, 7–9 p.m.
On Saturday, listen in for Tim + Richard, 10–11:30 a.m.; Lincoln Pants Band, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Dead Cowboyz, 2–3:30 p.m.; Still House String Band, 4–5:30 p.m.; and Soul Habit, 6–8 p.m.
For information about admission costs, run registration and other festival activities, go to palisadecoc.com or facebook.com/palisadepeachfest.
TIME TO ROCK OUT
Grand Junction Rockestra is launching its 2021–22 season with epic music and a free concert.
The set list includes hits from Boston, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Bon Jovi, ABBA, Black Crowes, Rolling Stones, AC/DC, STYX and more.
It’s a combination of time-jumping music and styles that only Rockestra, a professional rock ‘n’ roll orchestra, and its singers can pull off in style in one night.
It all gets started at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, on the outdoor area near the Center for Reflection, which can be found off Texas Avenue on Colorado Mesa University’s campus.
Take a lawn chair or blanket for the free general admission seating area.
Those who prefer the VIP route can purchase tickets at coloradomesa.universitytickets.com. Those tickets cost $30 per person and include preferred seating, three beverage tickets and a Rockestra glass.
Enjoy the show, and then get Rockestra’s next two concerts on your calendar: Jan. 22 at Avalon Theatre and June 11 at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
For information about Rockestra, go to facebook.com/GJRockestra.
FILL UP ON BREAKFAST
Get your fill of pancakes and other breakfast fixings at the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction’s Pancake Day and Fun Fest from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
And then you can sit back and enjoy live music and performances or take a leisurely walk around the activity booths and the silent auction.
Kids also will have fun at this event with games to play and a pancake decorating station to make their pancake dreams come true.
Admission is a $6 donation, and kids younger than 12 eat free.
Proceeds from this event are donated to nonprofit organizations that help local children.
For information about the breakfast and Kiwanis, go to kiwanis-gj.org.
LISTEN IN FOR AN EVENING
Get a glimpse of what is coming during the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s 2021–22 season during the annual Evening Under the Stars.
Side benefits: Music from the Grand Junction Centennial Band and you don’t need to make dinner, unless you want to.
This concert is free and and be found on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 21, at Sherwood Park, 1301 E. Sherwood Drive. The Centennial Band will start the show at 6:30 p.m. and the symphony will go on stage at 7:30 p.m.
If you want dinner, however, you need to go early. The Grand Junction Symphony Guild will offer Brats in the Park starting at 5 p.m.
It costs $10 for a brat, bag of chips and a drink or $6 for a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink. The guild usually sells out, so pick your time for arriving at the park accordingly.
Those attending the concert also are welcome to bring a picnic dinner as well as lawn chairs and blankets for their seating for the evening.
The symphony’s music program will offer patriotic music and marches, classical and pop selections and some small previews from the season.
Symphony season concert packages will be available to purchase as well. For information about this concert and the symphony’s season, go to gjso.org. Information about the Centennial Band can be found at gjcentennialband.org/.
TREAT YOUR EYES
Step out on Sunday to spend some time with local artists.
Water color paintings, screen printing, jewelry, photography — all this and more fine art can be found at the Art Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything. We have such a large art community here,” said Devon Penniman, who is an artists herself as a letter press printer and print maker. Along with showing her work at the market, she also helps to organize the event for Monumental.
The Art Market is similar to Monumental’s Local Love Community Market, but while that event is more food focused, this one gives local artists an outdoor spot to show and sell their work, Penniman said.
This is the second Art Market that has been held — the last one was in June and July was skipped because of the heat — and Penniman is hopeful it can become a monthly event.
While perusing local art and meet artists, people at the market can get a drink at Monumental, listen to music from artist and DJ Andrew Watson and get a bite to eat at the Underdog Cheese food truck.
Along with Watson and Penniman, the artists set to be at the market include A.J. Schlechten, T.J. Smith Kayla Golub, Dafsquatch.Designs, S.E. Wandz, Giselle Genova, Drone Co. Productions, Cierra Applegate, Watercoloredgypsy, Rhyan Montgomery, Lori Ruiz, Lance Williams and Eric Taylor.
After the market, folks are welcome to hang around and listen to live music with Andrew Holmes from 3–6 p.m. at Monumental.