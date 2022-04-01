For those looking for something to do with their kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews this weekend, here are two Grand Valley events to consider.
Kids age 14 and younger can get a line in the water, catch a fish and learn how to identify that fish during the Fishing Is Fun Day from 8–10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Snooks Bottom Open Space in Fruita.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff will help with the fishing during this event that will be offered through the Fruita Community Center.
CPW also will teach knot tying, offer information about fishing laws and will even stock Snooks Bottom with trout before the event.
The first 50 kids to preregister will receive a fishing pole from CPW. Preregistration can be made through the community center, 324 N. Coulson St., in Fruita, or by calling 970-858-0360.
Note: If this event interests you but you can’t work it into your weekend, mark your calendar for Outdoor Heritage Day that will offer fishing and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
With “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” The Theatre Project will present “The Lion King Jr.”
More than 70 local youth ages 5–18 will be part of the Disney musical that will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the auditorium at Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St. The general admission tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at 970tix.com or at the door.
“The Lion King Jr.” tells the story of the lion cub Simba. After the death of his father and King of the Pridelands, Simba “struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king,” according to a news release from The Theatre Project.
The lioness Nala, meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa are among the characters Simba meets as he grows up and must save the Pridelands from his Uncle Scar.
For information about The Theatre Project and its productions for children and adults, go to theatreprojectgj.com.