Inspiring, creative, thoughtful, informative — your Saturday evening can be all of these thanks to TEDx Grand Junction.
This is the event’s fourth year and, since the pandemic isn’t over yet, “it is different,” said Mary Watson, who founded TEDx Grand Junction.
“The biggest thing is, it’s free,” Watson said.
From 6–8 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, TEDx Grand Junction — Recenter, Reconnect, Rebuild, can be viewed via Facebook Live.
“Because it’s free and online, we wanted to be really cognizant of people’s time and energy,” she said.
Instead of being the usual marathon of about 18 presentations, the 2021 event will be “half a marathon” with eight sessions, one of which is a musical presentation by Tim + Richard, Watson said.
The topics for the sessions will vary greatly, from hemp to health care.
“I think hemp is going to be a whole game changer right here in Mesa County for agriculture,” said Watson as she talked about Trevor Yahn-Grode’s presentation titled “The Environmental Case for Hemp.”
On the health care side, there’s presenter Phoebe Stoye, who will talk about how a clinical trial for a cancer treatment could have helped her grandmother, but because of language barriers, her grandmother didn’t know about the trial.
“We don’t get into those trials because of our minority status, because we don’t know how to find that information,” Watson said.
The title of Stoye’s talk is “Finding Credible Health Information Online.”
The evening also will feature a talk by Stephania Vasconez, executive director for Mutual Aid Partners, which “has just blown out of the water” during the pandemic, Watson said.
Those who have attended TEDx Grand Junction in past years likely will recognize another of the presenters as he is the only former speaker who has been invited back to the event.
Corey Spurlock, who has competed in and organized local slam poetry events, has titled his 2021 session “Using Hearts to See a Brighter Tomorrow Today.”
“He is a spoken word artist,” Watson said. “I think he’s phenomenal.”
The speaker lineup for the 2021 can be found both at tedxgj.com and at facebook.com/TEDxGJ.
All of the speakers were selected through a video audition process and it’s thanks to the event’s volunteers that it has all come together, Watson said.
“I think the production is beautiful,” she said. “It is going to be awesome.”
Viewers can watch TEDx Grand Junction 2021 via Facebook (no account needed) on their own device or they can join the viewing party from 5–8 p.m. on Saturday at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
There will be some giveaways during the evening to those attending both online or at the watch party, Watson said.
And for those who aren’t able to watch on Saturday, the 2021 sessions will be available soon on YouTube and can be found along with past presentation videos by searching “TEDxGrandJunction.”
While this year’s TEDx Grand Junction is free, donations are welcomed to support this and future events and can be made at tedxgj.com, Watson said.
“I would like to thank our sponsors, every last one of them because it has been really hard this year because of COVID,” she said.