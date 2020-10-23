With a five-course dinner and live music, your curious mind is sure to be amazed by the culinary possibilities plated at the inaugural Hemp~Vana Nights.
This event featuring the work of chef Chad Griffith of Palisade Cafe & Wine Bar and The Cannabis Chef Sebastian Carosi, Hemp~Vana Nights will go from 5–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado Biodynamics, 3674 G 4/10 Road, in Palisade. Tickets cost $118 at 970tix.com.
While listening to music from Stray Grass, diners will enjoy foods that include hemp, hemp seeds, cannabis, legal limit THC or CBD, according to the evening’s menu that can be viewed at 970tix.com and hempandhopsevents.com.
Each course will be paired with wine from Restoration Vineyards or Mesa Park Vineyards. There also will be artisanal CBD drinks from Pressed Palisade.
This is a primarily outdoor event with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and protocols.
For information, go to hempandhopsevents.com and 970tix.com.