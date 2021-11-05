Terry Nash’s most requested poem is “A Cowman’s Lot.”
“I can never do a gathering without reciting that poem,” Nash said.
It’s about a heifer giving birth to her first calf and the cowboy watching over them.
“It’s kind of heartwarming,” said Nash, who is an organizer for the annual Western Slope Cowboy Gathering, as well as a cowboy poet with a ranch in Loma.
After a calf is born, a cow lows in a way that is different than any other sound you’ve ever heard from her, Nash said. “She’s talking to that baby.”
“Cowboy poetry can paint a picture and tell a story and you can watch people out there (in the audience), even people who don’t have any agricultural background, they start relating. The light bulb comes on,” Nash said.
Cowboy poetry, western music and plenty of humor are what people will find at the Western Slope Cowboy Gathering on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5–6, at the Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
From noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday there will be daytime performances from a variety of cowboy poets and musicians.
From 6–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday will be the ticketed events. Tickets cost $15 for a single ticket, $25 for two and they can be purchased at the door and at museumofwesternco.com (look under “Things To Do” for “Western Slope Cowboy Gathering”).
“Almost every one of our 12 performers (both individuals and groups) are award winners. It’s talent out the wazoo,” said Nash, who was the Western Music Association’s 2018 male poet of the year and his CD “A Good Ride” also was named 2018’s cowboy poetry CD of the year.
The music headliners are The Cowboy Way, a trio made up of singer/songwriters Jim Jones and Doug Figgs and guitarist Mariam Funke. “I just can’t rave enough about them,” Nash said.
Funke, who grew up in Germany, has a thick accent, “but I’ll tell you what, he can make that guitar talk,” Nash said. “I think (Jones and Figgs) are rubbing off on him. He’s wearing a cowboy hat and the boots.”
The Cowboy Gathering “is a family friendly event, I think. We really encourage people to bring their kids,” he said. “I don’t say anything on stage that I wouldn’t want my grandma to hear.”
The lineup of performers and musicians includes local names such as musicians Peggy Malone and Bill Clark and poet Nona Kelley Carver.
It also welcomes some names and faces from around Colorado and beyond.
Southern Colorado ranchers and poets Floyd and Valerie Beard will be on stage. Floyd Beard “writes some really interesting stuff about what he sees on his ranch,” Nash said. He has a poem titled “Canyons” and “when he recites that poem it’s like you’re riding alongside him.”
New to this gathering is Caitlyn Leigh Taussig, who is “a pretty doggone good singer and guitar player,” Nash said.
Taussig and her mother run a ranch near Kremmling “and when they need hired help they get her sister,” he said. “I’m excited in having her here for the first time.”
Another new face at the gathering will be that of singer/songwriter and poet Evelyn Roper from Gunnison. “She’s going to open our shows for us both Friday and Saturday,” Nash said. “She’s going to add a little touch of class that we didn’t have before.”
The daytime programs will feature poets and musicians taking turns in groups on the stage, “a round robin sort of thing,” Nash said.
The programing for the evening shows will be more formal with performers kicking it up a notch.
“We’re doing our best to keep the western heritage alive,” Nash said.
For information about the Cowboy Gathering and its performers, go to westernslopecowboygathering.com.