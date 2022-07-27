091821-news-winefestmonday02-ml

SENTINEL STAFF

A St. Kathryn Cellars wine is poured during a tasting at a past Colorado Winefest.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Colorado Mountain Winefest is closing in on a sold out status for its 31st annual Festival in the Park.

Less than 500 tickets are still available out of the festival’s 4,500 general admission tickets. VIP tickets are already sold out and there is a waitlist, according to Cassidee Shull, executive director for Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology, which organizes Winefest.