Do not wait! Tickets are on sale for two area events that were greatly missed in 2020, and tickets aren’t likely to be available too much longer.
n Colorado Mountain Winefest’s Festival in the Park in Palisade has gone from one day to two to allow for plenty of social distancing. Those days will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18–19.
A limited number of tickets — general admission is $75, VIP is $275 — are being sold for each of those days.
Go to coloradowinefest.com to purchase tickets and for information.
n Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will headline Country Jam on Thursday through Saturday, June 24–26, in Mack.
General admission three-day passes cost $125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 2. VIP, reserved and camping options also will be sale.
For information about Country Jam’s full lineup and to purchase tickets, go to countrjam.com.