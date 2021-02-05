The Sublime tribute band 40 oz. to Freedom will play Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5–6, at Mesa Theater.
Both shows are sold out. Sorry, if you wanted to go.
In fact, if you don’t get a move on, you might find nearly all shows at Mesa Theater sold out in the near future. Tickets are selling hot and fast.
There is currently a 100-ticket cap per show and they go pretty quick, said Rick Christensen, manager for the music venue at 538 Main St.
So don’t wait around. Comedian Steve “Mudflap” McGrew performs Saturday, Feb. 13. Adelitas Way is booked for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20–21, and one of those shows is already sold out.
More acts are coming: Martin Sexton, Hellzapoppin Circus, Jim Breuer, Animals As Leaders, Framing the Red and so on.
“I expect them all to sell out,” Christensen said.