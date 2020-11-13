“The Nutcracker” will be performed locally this holiday season, however available tickets are few.
“The Nutcracker” will be presented at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-29, at Avalon Theatre by dancers from Absolute Dance & Performing Arts with guest dancers from the State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara, California.
There are more than 1,000 seats in Avalon Theatre, but only 175 tickets will be available for each performance. This leaves plenty of room for social distancing, but not much time for those wanting one of those tickets.
Tickets cost $32 for adults, $22 for youth. Tickets can be purchased through absolutedancegj.com where information and tickets also can be found for live streaming a performance at home.
