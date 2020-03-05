Even if you’ve been living under a rock you’ve likely heard about The Beach Boys, Celtic Woman or Lindsey Stirling.
They are all headed to the Grand Valley and are part of quite a number of shows packing the coming weeks and months with entertainment.
“There is something for every slice of the demographic,” said Ron Wilson, a local concert promoter with Sandstone Concerts, while getting ready for Thursday night’s Sam Bush concert.
So there’s country (and many of its sub-genres)? Check.
Jazz? Bluegrass? Check.
Rock? Pop? Classical? Indie? Check.
Comedy, a live version of a kids’ cooking show, Christian, classical, local, novelty? Yes, it’s all coming.
And if you want a ticket to a particular show, it may not be in your interest to wait around, especially if you are thinking about VIP or reserved seating. In some cases, you may already be too late.
Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on March 27 and Celtic Woman on May 23, both shows at Avalon Theatre, are sold out or nearly so, according to Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the Avalon and the Amphitheater at Las Colonias both operated by Oak View Group.
VIP and reserved seating at the amphiteather also is scarce or sold out for Boz Scaggs on June 11, For King & Country on Aug. 2 and The Beach Boys on Aug. 7.
And violinist Lindsey Stirling’s July 10 show at the amphitheater, which was just announced Monday with ticket presales starting Wednesday, has already had nearly all of its reserved and VIP tickets snapped up.
General admission tickets for those amphitheater shows are still available.
Even the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band show that isn’t until Oct. 15 at the Avalon has done well with ticket buyers. “I knew that it was going to do well, but it flew immediately and the social media response was huge,” said Rainsdon, who hinted that announcements of more acts will be coming over the next couple weeks.
“National promoters have done well here and continue to route their shows through here,” she said.
And local promoters are doing well, too.
When the economy is up and unemployment is down, as has been the case for the past couple years, people are more likely to buy tickets, plan date nights and remember that “it’s fun to go out and see live music … the same goes for the (Grand Junction) symphony,” said Wilson, who has navigated years in the Grand Valley when residents where hunkered down financially and those when they were flush.
“You have to be careful. There are a lot of potholes,” he said.
It doesn’t take long for a good promoter to figure out where to step and how lightly to step when it comes to booking shows, he said.
Wilson likes to handpick eclectic or niche shows, entertainers such as Brian Culbertson (May 16) or the Cowboy Junkies (July 16) “who are off the radar, but people still want to see them and know who they are,” he said.
Jazz trumpet player Arturo Sandoval (March 29) is another in that vein and is “really high quality entertainment,” Rainsdon said.
Then there’s the oddity show, what Wilson calls a “variety event,” such as an illusionist or the MasterChef Junior Live! show that will stop at the Avalon on April 11. While it’s not one of his shows, he is curious how it does and the audience it attracts.
From what she’s hearing, people in the Grand Valley and surrounding areas are excited about all the entertainment options now available, from concerts and comedy at the amphitheater and Avalon to the huge Latin concerts and MMA events that fill the Grand Junction Convention Center, Rainsdon said.
And on nearly any given weekend, if those spots don’t have something someone likes, then CMU, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, Mesa Theater, the KAFM Radio Room and other venues around the valley likely do, Wilson said.
That said, “if they want to go to a show, people should definitely get their tickets as soon as they are able,” Rainsdon said.
SHOWS TO NOTE
Here are a number of events you may want to consider getting a ticket for sooner than later. However, this isn’t a complete list of all that is available in the coming weeks and months. There will be great shows at smaller, local venues as well as festivals with live music and there even will be announcements of additional events to come. The Colorado Riverfront Concert Series will soon announce the dates and bands for its Fruita concerts, and the new FriYay Free For All Concert Series will launch May 15 with Zolopht at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias. Keep reading Out & About for details about those and other upcoming events.
MARCH
Steven Curtis Chapman, March 8, Avalon Theatre
Fritz and the Tantrums, March 9, Avalon Theatre
Beatles vs. Stones, March 13, Avalon Theatre
Scooter Brown Band, March 14, Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five
Kansas, March 15, Avalon Theatre
Carlos Mencia, March 21, Avalon Theatre
Diamond Rio, March 24, Avalon Theatre
Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners, March 27, Avalon Theatre
Chad Prather, March 28, Avalon Theatre
Head For the Hills, March 28, Mesa Theater
Arturo Sandoval, March 29, Avalon Theatre
APRIL
Lewis Black, April 2, Avalon Theatre
Love & Theft, April 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five
Michael Ray, April 9 Warehouse 25Sixty-Five
MasterChef Junior Live!, April 11, Avalon Theatre
MAY
Bowregard (Wuffstock Music Festival), May 9, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Dive Bar Saints World Tour, May 15, Avalon Theatre
Brian Culbertson, May 16, Avalon Theatre
Celtic Woman, May 23, Avalon Theatre
Judy Carmichael, May 27, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU
KC & The Sunshine Band, May 30, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Starset, May 31, Mesa Theater
JUNE
Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival, June 12–14, Riverbend Park, Palisade (Bowregard, Rapidgrass, Lindsay Lou, Steep Canyon Rangers)
Country Jam, June 18–21, Loma, (Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay)
Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2020, June 11, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
JULY
Dark Star Orchestra, July 5, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Lindsey Stirling, July 10, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Cowboy Junkies, July 16, Avalon Theatre
The Marshall Tucker Band, July 30, Avalon Theatre
AUGUST
For King & Country, Aug. 2, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
The Beach Boys, Aug. 7, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Ned LeDoux, Aug. 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 29, Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
SEPTEMBER
Colorado Symphony’s Beethoven, Sept. 9, Avalon Theatre
OCTOBER
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Oct. 15, Avalon Theatre