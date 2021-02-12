If your Valentine is in need of a laugh, this comedy show comes just in time.
Steve “Mudflap” McGrew will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show, and there are only 100 tickets available for this show.
McGrew bills himself as “the hellbent southern gent,” and tells fans to “expect an instantaneously likable, high energy, and rapid fire show,” according to stevemcgrew.com.
Comedian Jodee Champion will open the show.
To purchase tickets, go to mesatheater.com.