Fine art to film, comedy to music to the latest and greatest in local home design — experiences with all of these will fill the coming days.
Here are our picks for what not to miss.
NO. 1 ALL ABOUT THE ARTS
For three days straight, downtown will be buzzing with everything arts and there will be a lot to see and do. The Downtown Art Festival is something you don’t want to miss.
The First Friday Art Walk the evening of Friday, Oct. 7, will start things off and includes a gallery passport program. Look for a list with many of art openings in a sidebar with this story.
Pick up a gallery passport while seeing exhibits at The Art Center, gather stamps as you visit participating downtown galleries, and take that completed passport to Ramblebine Brewing Co. to receive a discount on a beer.
The art festival will continue early Saturday, Oct. 8, with the 7 a.m. installation of 19 sculptures in Art on the Corner’s temporary sculpture exhibit.
The festival’s Art Expo will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street with more than 60 artists giving demonstrations or offering activities for kids and adults. There also will be performances from groups such as the Colorado West Performing Arts Company, aerial artists and local musicians.
From noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Avalon Theatre (doors open at 11 a.m.), the spotlight will be on the Grand Junction Film Festival. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students at ticketmaster.com.
The film festival is offered in category blocks: narrative, family-friendly (lighter PG-13 films), animation and music, documentary, student films and best of show. There will be Q&As with filmmakers with each block.
Can’t wait for Sunday? A Female Filmmaker Friday is set for 6–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Aesthetic Collective Gallery, 501 Main St., Suite B.
For information about the film festival, go to gjfilmfest.com.
For information about the art festival, go to gjcreates.org.
NO. 2 GO ON PARADE
See the latest and greatest of home design from Mesa County builders during the Parade of Homes.
There are nine homes to go through from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7–8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Can’t attend this weekend? You’re in luck. The Parade of Homes continues Oct. 14–16.
“The homes range in prices from $500k to over $1M and range in size from 1,512 square feet to 2,828 square feet,” according a news release. Builders will be at the homes to point out special features and answer questions.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at area Safeway stores or at gjparade.com.
NO. 3 SEE THE VARIETY
It could be music, poetry, stories or short films — you just never know what exactly you’ll find at Cavalcade’s Monthly Variety Show.
It’s fun, relaxed and always interesting, just as a Saturday night should be.
The next variety show will be from 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at 970tix.com or at the door.
NO. 4 GET THE HUMOR
Pick a side, any side during the improv comedy event aptly named Pick a Side Standup at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave.
The crowd can offer topic suggestions that will be debated by the comedians. The crowd picks the winner. Tickets cost $10 for this event by Joke Junction Standup Comedy.
Can’t make it or simply want more comedy?
Pints and Punchlines is coming up at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
For information on these events and ticket links, go to facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
NO. 5 CLIMB INSIDE
The weekend may be over by the time the Reel Rock 14 Film Festival rolls around, but that’s no reason to miss it.
This festival shows “award-winning climbing films that weave bold action, humor, heart, and soul into larger-than-life human stories for a wide audience, from the core climber to the armchair mountaineer,” according to event information at facebook.com/CMU.OP.
Reel Rock 14 can be found at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, 1455 N. 12th St. It is hosted by CMU’s Outdoor Program. Tickets cost $5 for the public, free for CMU students.
Admission comes with one beer for all those 21 and older. There also will be a raffle and outdoor industry tables to look over before the films start at 7 p.m.
For information, go to facebook.com/CMU.OP.