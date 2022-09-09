September continues at a crazy pace and here are our top five picks for entertainment in the coming days.
There is art, music, food, dancing and some history to boot.
GET YOUR FILL
Summer has blazed by and the last Grand Valley Food Truck Friday of the season is here.
You’ll find multiple food trucks and live music from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., in Fruita. Take a chair, find some shade and get your order in early.
There are usually five or more food trucks with dinner options at each Food Truck Friday, with several more serving sweets and others with drinks.
One of best places for finding out what trucks will be at this season finale is Food Truck Friday’s Facebook page: facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
TAKE A FIRST LOOK
Be one of the first to lay eyes on the Grand Valley’s newest art gallery.
A gallery launch and group show will be from 5–8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9–10, at Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, in Fruita.
Here’s the lineup of artists who will be part of this show, according to orbitartspace.com: Roger McCoy, Charles Hardy, Inger Nova Jorgensen, Marilyn Wilcox, Martha McCoy, John Anglim, Justin Squier, Ajay Gustafson, Harmony Lawrence, Devan Penniman-Knapp, AJ Schlechten, WildLobo Jewelry/Elise Lopez, Esm Pottery Farm/Erin Stephens-Marner, Ashtonn Means Pottery, WestoftheImagination Photography/Garrett Day, Strange Orbit Photography, Rob Hann, Nick Landrum, Kyle Harvey, Lithic Press/Danny Rosen and Renee Day Worrell.
For information about Orbit ArtSpace and coming events at the gallery, go to facebook.com/orbitartspace and orbitartspace.com.
MEET HISTORY
Poet and musician Woody Guthrie, singer Cass Elliot and writer Erma Bombeck are coming to town.
Well, not them exactly, but three Chautauquans who will perform as those historical figures at “Music & Merriment,” a two-day History Alive! Colorado West Chautauqua event.
There will be performances, lectures, music and presentations — all free! — on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9–10, at the Grand Valley Events Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
The main performances with music and snacks beforehand, will be at 6 p.m. both nights.
Woody Guthrie (David Fenimore) will make his presentation Friday, and Cass Elliot (Karen Vuranch) followed by Erma Bombeck (Susan Marie Frontczak) will be featured Saturday.
Saturday morning also will be filled with lectures and discussions.
For a schedule and information about the Chautauquans performing, go to museumofwesternco.com/things-to-do/history-alive/.
GO RIVER SIDE
Support Colorado Riverfront Trail and the nonprofit behind it, One Riverfront, by listening to an evening of live country music.
The band is Little Texas, and tickets cost $7.
This concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the amphitheater area of James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park Fruita Section. It is the second concert in the two-show 2022 Colorado Riverfront Concert Series.
Take a chair and a picnic. No outside beverages will be allowed.
To snag a few of those $7 tickets, follow ticket links at oneriverfront.org or sandstoneconcerts.com/.
For information about Little Texas, go to littletexasonline.com. For information about One Riverfront, go to oneriverfront.org.
KICK UP YOUR HEELS
After months and months of waiting, it’s finally time to dance your way through a Saturday evening.
Contra dances, English country and international folk dances will be called to live music from 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Margery Building ballroom, that can be found up the stairs at 523½ Main St.
The Celtic band Fifth Reel, which organized this dance and will perform the music, has put on monthly contra dances for years. However, first because of COVID-19 and then because of construction and renovation work on the Margery Building, those dances were canceled for a couple years.
They are now back and open for those who enjoyed them before as well as those wanting to a fun evening where even two left feet can dance — instructions will be called by Ron Young and Kirsten Buda and learned on the spot. The newly restored Margery Ballroom also can be viewed.
Admission is by donation: $10 for adults, $7 for students, $5 for youth ages 10–17.
For information about this and more dances Fifth Reel plans to put on, go to fifthreelmusicanddance.com.