Get into costume.
Get ready for a night of country music.
Grab a jacket for a cool night seeing illuminated pumpkin sculptures or take a seat to see a professional ballet or musical production.
Here are our top picks for entertainment during the days to come.
NO. 1: THE HALLOW
Finish up that Halloween costume.
Events celebrating the season are picking up for both youngsters and adults, but in this case, it’s the 21-and-older crowd that will need to be ready.
The Hallow bills itself as an “Immersive Halloween Festival” and will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and go into Sunday’s early morning hours at Rimrock Adventures, 927 Colorado Highway 340, in Fruita.
Tickets cost $25 at eventbrite.com.
There will be DJ sets from Et. Han and Koko Love, entertainment from High Desert Aerial Arts, a costume contest, food trucks and more. The Hallow is organized by eVariations.
For information go to thehallow-ev.com or facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085072328157.
While The Hallow will likely be an eerily good time, there are many other events coming up for kids and adults. Look for details on page 2.
NO. 2: ‘GUYS AND DOLLS’
With comedy and well-known music, “Guys and Dolls” is the lead production in Colorado Mesa University’s 2022–23 theater arts season.
The musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21–22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Robinson Theatre in the Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St. Performances will continue Oct. 27–29.
Tickets cost $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and youth. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Set during the Depression, “Guys and Dolls” follows two gamblers who make a bet over getting a date with good-looking missionary worker and the comedy ensues from there.
The musical includes well-known tunes such as “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.”
For information about the musical and the performance season, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.
NO. 3: “CINDERELLA”
With a little magic, a fairy godmother and a couple show-stealing stepsisters, the story of “Cinderella” is ready to unfold.
The full-length ballet will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., by Colorado West Performing Arts Company, a professional ballet company based in Grand Junction.
Tickets cost $20-$40 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
“Cinderella” will feature original choreography set to music by composer Sergei Prokofiev. It is the first performance in Colorado West’s inaugural season, which will include “The Nutcracker” and “Peter Pan.”
For information about Colorado West, go to coloradowestpac.org.
NO. 4: LOCAL TIES
Two country musicians with Grand Valley ties will be playing at local venues. Their shows will be a great chance to hear up-and-coming voices while having a good time.
Joey Rowland is a Grand Junction High School grad who is known for getting a crowd going with classic country favorites from Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams and others.
Check out Rowland at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50.
For information about the show, go to Facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
Spencer Crandall arrived in Grand Junction in 2013 to play football for Colorado Mesa University.
It was while he was in college, nursing a shoulder injury, that he picked up the guitar. That led Crandall down a career path in music.
The country musician will release his fourth album, “Western,” on Friday, Oct. 21, and his tour will bring him to town at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
Tickets to the show cost $15 at warehouse2565.com.
NO. 5: FALL AT THE GARDENS
Willy Tuz, local carving legend and owner of Colorado Fruit Designs, is bringing his group of friends and pumpkin carvers back to town to transform hundreds of pumpkins into a fall extravaganza for the eye.
Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated will be from 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and continue from 5–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28–29, at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave.
Large pumpkin sculptures will be illuminated and displayed around the gardens. There will be live carving demos by professional carvers, food trucks and more.
Advance tickets cost $22 for adults, $12 for youth ages 6–17 and 65 and older, at strivecolorado.org.
Tickets purchased at the gate cost $25 for adults, $15 for youth.
Harvest Illuminated is a fundraiser for Strive, an organization that offers programs and work opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.
On a side note: Tuz is still in the competition on the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.”
His team, the Lollipop Lunatics, is one of three teams in the show’s semifinal.
Look for Episode 7 of “Halloween Wars” out Sunday, Oct. 23.