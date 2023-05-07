If senioritis hasn’t set in already, its likely will soon for many high school or college seniors.
Commencement ceremonies are only days or weeks away for prospective graduates.
It’s time to celebrate their achievement with caps, gowns, tassels, diplomas and parties.
Here comes the class of 2023!
LOCAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES
n Plateau Valley High School — 7 p.m. May 12 at the school auditorium, 56600 Colorado Highway 330, in Collbran.
n Palisade High School — 6 p.m. May 15 at Stocker Stadium, 12th Street and North Avenue.
n R-5 High School — 9 a.m. May 16 at Stocker Stadium.
n Fruita Monument High School — 6 p.m. May 16 at Stocker Stadium.
n Central High School — 6 p.m. May 17 at Stocker Stadium.
n Grand River Academy — 10 a.m. May 18 at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
n Grand Junction High School — 6 p.m. May 18 at Stocker Stadium.
n Mesa Valley Community School — 11 a.m. May 19 at Colorado Mesa University Center Ballroom.
n Colorado Mesa University — 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. May 20 at Stocker Stadium. (Graduation time is based on academic department.)
n Caprock Academy High School — 9 a.m. May 25 at Caprock Academy, 714 24 ½ Road.
n De Beque High School — 10 a.m. May 26 at the school gym, 730 Minter Ave., in De Beque.
n (No Gateway graduation.)
WAYS TO WATCH
Go early! This is always the recommendation for those attending a commencement ceremony at Stocker Stadium because the parking lot at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex quickly reaches capacity. Carpooling is encouraged.
No tickets are required for Mesa County Valley School District 51 graduations, which will go on rain or shine. Water can be brought to a graduation, but other beverages, food and noisemakers must be left at home.
For those who would prefer to watch the district’s graduations from home, those will be live streamed on MeTV, over the air on channel 11.2 or on cable channel 194.
CMU also will stream its commencement ceremonies. The streaming links can be found at coloradomesa.edu/commencement/index.html.
ACADEMIC REGALIA
It likely won’t help any grads sweating buckets in their caps and gowns to know that the regalia they are wearing has a rich history and, at one time, was intended to keep the great minds of academia warm.
Thanks to unheated academic buildings used in 12th and 13th century Europe, we now have the gowns, hoods, caps and tassels most often seen at graduations, according to a “History of Academic Regalia” with Colorado State University’s online commencement information.
In the U.S., academic dress is somewhat standardized thanks to the American Council on Education and Gardner Cotrell Leonard, who wrote “The Cap and Gown of America” (1896) and happened to own a firm that made academic attire.
The council formalized a code for academic costumes in the 1930s. Through the years, some variation has crept in — incorporation of school colors, no hoods, gown sleeve shape — and high schools began using caps and gowns by the late 19th century.
DIPLOMA DETAILS
Noun. Plural: Diplomata. Greek “diplōma” from diploun (to fold) from diploos (twofold), according to merriam-webster.com.
Definition 1: “An official or state document: charter.” First known use of the word in this way was in 1622.
Definition 2: “A writing usually under seal conferring some honor or privilege.”
Definition 3: “A document bearing record of graduation from or of a degree conferred by an educational institution.”
Harvard College (now University) first gave out diplomas, written in Latin, in 1813. Before that — Harvard’s first commencement was in 1642 — graduates had to hire a calligrapher to write one in Latin on parchment (often sheepskin) and pay Harvard’s president to sign it.
The oldest diploma in Harvard’s collection is dated 1676 and was signed by Urian Oakes, the college’s fourth president. The graduate was George Alcock, who was conferred his degree in 1673.
TOSS THE CAP
Tossing a graduation cap with a whoop has become a tradition at many commencement exercises.
However, it’s a tradition that’s really not all that old.
The U.S. Naval Academy class of 1912 is credited with starting the toss.
A two-year midshipman service requirement before officer commissioning had changed, and the class of 1912 was commissioned as officers as part of the graduation ceremony.
Since they no longer needed their midshipmen hats — officers caps were being issued — they jubilantly tossed their hats in the air.
This tradition is likely to be continued by the class of 2023 at the Naval Academy’s graduation on May 26.
COLLEGE BOUND
n 49.9% of 2021 Colorado high school graduates enrolled in postsecondary education the fall after graduation. This was down from 50.5% in 2020.
n 58.8% of 2009 Colorado high school graduates enrolled in college the fall after graduation.
n 44.9% of 2021 high school graduates from Mesa County Valley School District 51 enrolled in college the fall after graduation.
n 2021’s percentage increased from 44.2% in 2020 for School District 51, but both percentages are lower than years prior to the pandemic, such as 2015 when the 54.7% of School District 51 graduates enrolled in college.
Source: Colorado Department of Higher Education’s 2023 “Pathways to Prosperity: Postsecondary Access and Success For Colorado’s High School Graduates” report released May 1. To view, go to bit.ly/3LwZkPn.
CUE THE MUSIC
Music often is part of commencement ceremonies.
“Pomp and Circumstance March in D Major, Op. 39, No 1” composed by Edward Elgar usually is played during processionals.
But more modern music also may be part of the ceremony or the party afterward.
Billboard recently offered the “23 Top Graduation Songs for the Class of 2023.”
Here are the top 10 songs from that list:
n “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C.
n “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day.
n “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
n “About Damn Time” by Lizzo.
n “Good Life” by OneRepublic.
n “Good Old Days” by Macklemore feat. Kesha.
n “Firework” by Katy Perry.
n “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” by Kid Cudi.
n “We Are Young” by fun. feat. Janelle Monae.
n “my future” by Billie Eilish.
At one time, the advice-laden “Everybody’s Free,” aka The Sunscreen Song, would have been on this list. The admonition to wear sunscreen, however, should be noted by anyone attending an outdoor graduation.
Graduates, unless you want a “V” from your cap emblazoned by the sun on your forehead for the next couple of weeks, wear sunscreen.
Source: billboard.com