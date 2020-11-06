Huge trees are downright amazing.
Put a huge tree on a semi-trailer bed and, well … you should just go look at it.
Another thing that is always fascinating: How people from halfway around the world came to call the Grand Valley home.
Their stories are always interesting and, fortunately, thanks to power of online video, you can meet a few of those Mesa County residents in spite of the pandemic.
These two things — the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour and Mesa County Libraries’ Culture Fest 2020 — should definitely be on your to-do list for the coming days.
SEE THE TREE
At 55-feet tall and 25-feet wide, the Engelmann spruce selected as the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas trees is big.
For comparison, most semi-truck trailers are less than 53 feet long and about 8½ feet wide.
It means this tree is an extra long, wide load, and will be quite the sight going down the highway.
See it for yourself when the tree, which used to stand in the Uncompahgre National Forest — it’s part of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, fondly called GMUG — will come through Grand Junction before making its way across the country to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
This tree can be found from 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St. Take a photo with the tree, sign a banner on the side of the truck and join in the other outdoor festivities that will take place while the tree is in town.
If you want to get eyes on the tree even earlier than that, then watch video taken when the tree was cut down and wrapped up for travel on Thursday, Nov. 5. That video can be found on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s Facebook page.
From there, you can track tree’s journey — tour stops in addition to Grand Junction include Norwood, Montrose, Ouray, Paonia and Gunnison — to Washington, D.C., by going to capitoltreetracker.com.
If getting their picture taken with a large Christmas tree isn’t enough for the kids in your life, then be sure to snag some of the coloring sheets at uscapitolchristmastree.com.
Colorado fourth-graders also are welcome to participate in an essay contest related to the tree. The theme for the contest is “Experience Your Nature” and entries are due Monday, Nov. 9. Details can be found at uscapitolchristmastree.com.
MEET YOUR NEIGHBORS
Most years, Mesa County Libraries’ Culture Fest brings thousands of people to the Central Library.
But this is a pandemic year, so nearly all of Culture Fest has moved online. It’s not the same, but in some ways there’s a silver lining in being able to participate in the event at your convenience.
For example, a video interview with Brunella Gualerzi, owner of Il Bistro Italiano in downtown Grand Junction, was released Wednesday, Nov. 4, by Mesa County Libraries. In the video, Gualerzi talks about the northern Italian village where she grew up cooking from scratch with her family and how she decided to start her restaurant, according to a news release.
This video first in a series of video interviews with Mesa County residents who will talk about the countries they are from and their traditions. Once released, each of the videos can be viewed anytime through February on the library’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV pages.
The next video in the series will come out at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 and will feature Ana Marte, who grew up in Puerto Rico, graduated in 2018 from the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez, and now works for Mesa County Libraries.
As the series continues, viewers will meet these Mesa County residents: Fadma Hankar from Morocco, video release is Dec. 2; Claudie Bertin from France, Dec. 16; Danya Aletebi from Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6; Meghan Bissonnette from Canada, Jan. 20; Luisa Gil from Venezuela, Feb. 3; and Elvira Ramirez from Mexico, Feb. 17.
Between these video releases, the library will offer how-to videos for using Mango Languages to learn various languages. Mango can be accessed for free online using a Mesa County Libraries card.
After watching the recent video featuring Gualerzi, take the time to view the Culture Fest Art Show’s online art gallery that will be released along with an announcement of the show’s award winners at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, on the library’s social media pages.
The juried art show also can be seen in-person at the Central Library through Jan. 7.
For information and a schedule for Culture Fest, go to mesacountylibraries.org/culturefest/.