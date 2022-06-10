Two performances set for 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print “The course of true love never did run smooth...”Oh, you said it, Lysander!Take in the comedy and tricks of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with two performances of the play that will include many beloved characters, including Lysander.Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.These performances will be presented by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley.Tickets to the Radio Room performance cost $20 and can be purchased at kafmradio.org/The-Radio-Room.For information or to RSVP for the performance at Edgewater, go to facebook.com/SummerShakespeareSeries. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Performance Cost Show Mechanics Technology Edgewater Brewery Room Geek William Shakespeare Lysander Ticket Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 17% 64° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:48:19 AM Sunset: 08:39:07 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Fri 0% 66° 101° Fri Friday 101°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:12 AM Sunset: 08:39:38 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 68° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/68° Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:06 AM Sunset: 08:40:07 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 67° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM Sunset: 08:40:35 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 0% 56° 94° Mon Monday 94°/56° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:41:01 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 48° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:41:26 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: WNW @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 54° 86° Wed Wednesday 86°/54° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:41:49 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business