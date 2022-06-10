“The course of true love never did run smooth...”

Oh, you said it, Lysander!

Take in the comedy and tricks of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with two performances of the play that will include many beloved characters, including Lysander.

Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.

These performances will be presented by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley.

Tickets to the Radio Room performance cost $20 and can be purchased at kafmradio.org/The-Radio-Room.

For information or to RSVP for the performance at Edgewater, go to facebook.com/SummerShakespeareSeries.