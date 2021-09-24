Even if you love strays and mutts, there is likely an event at the American Kennel Club Grand Valley Kennel Club Show that you will want to see.

This show will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.

The show dogs will run with their handlers, cute puppies will compete against each other and dogs will show off their obedience skills. But there is more.

Each day there will be a North America Diving Dogs all-breed dock diving events, Barn Hunt Trials and dogs playing games in an UpDog Competition.

It will make for a lively atmosphere all for the dogs. For information the show and its various competitions, go to grandvalleykennelclub.org/Dog-Show.html.