Variety of competitions, dogs to be seen at AKC Grand Valley show By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Even if you love strays and mutts, there is likely an event at the American Kennel Club Grand Valley Kennel Club Show that you will want to see.This show will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.The show dogs will run with their handlers, cute puppies will compete against each other and dogs will show off their obedience skills. But there is more. Each day there will be a North America Diving Dogs all-breed dock diving events, Barn Hunt Trials and dogs playing games in an UpDog Competition.It will make for a lively atmosphere all for the dogs. For information the show and its various competitions, go to grandvalleykennelclub.org/Dog-Show.html. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dog Puppy Zoology Skill Dock Mutt Diving Event Kennel Club Show Show Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health