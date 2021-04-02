Violinist Jonathan Okseniuk is the winner of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Young Artist Competition.
The symphony announced the name of the winner following a recent online vote.
Okseniuk, who is from Mesa, Arizona, performed Wolfgang Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major, K. 216” in the competition. He received a $1,500 prize and the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the symphony during its 2021–22 season.
The second place winner was oboist Spencer Rubin from Woodbury, New York. Rubin received $750 as well as the Audience Choice prize of $250. Rubin performed Antonio Pasculli’s “Oboe Concerto, Themes from Donizetti’s ‘La Favorita.’”
The third place and $500 recipient was harpist Benjamin Albertson from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Albertson performed Alberto Ginastera’s “Harp Concerto.”
The performance videos can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=vEhrPOBvTLg.