Part performance and another part fundraiser, a virtual concert featuring The Moccasins will be available to stream from 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, through 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
This is a fundraiser for The Art Center, and tickets can be purchased for $10.
The Moccasins will perform indie and alternative music, covers and original music, according to gjartcenter.org.
One member of The Moccasins is Bryce MacEvoy, a former Grand Junction Rockestra singer and headliner with Carnival Cruise lines.
For information and a link to purchase tickets, go to gjartcenter.org/events/moccasins-virtual-concert.
— By Ann Wright, Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com