January can be an lean month for entertainment options, and COVID-19 has been little help so far in 2022.
Here are some suggestions to keep you entertained in the days to come whether you are choosing to socialize or not.
GO FOR GAMES
You’ve already done the Wordle for today.
(Need to play Wordle to understand its recent popularity? Go to powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/.)
You can search for more Wordle-like games, or you can get your hands on one of Board Fox Games’ bestselling board games for 2021.
“Camel Up” and “Ticket to Ride” were two of those top sellers, according to Trudi Wagner, owner of the store at 623 Main St.
“Camel Up” is a fun game that involves betting on racing camels. It requires little strategy and can be played in about 30 minutes, she said.
“Ticket to Ride” is more involved as players build railroads across countries or continents, depending on what version of the game you’ve got.
As for Wagner’s current favorite game, that would be “Battle Sheep,” “as in, you know, baa-baa,” she said with a laugh. The object is to gain pasture for your flock while blocking out other flocks.
The rules are easy, but the abstract strategy can catch you off guard, she said.
GO TO THE DOGS
Fight the winter blues by getting out under blue skies to watch the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Dog Sled Race on Grand Mesa.
The dogs will be happy and ready to run during this event organized by the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22–23, at the Mesa Top Trail parking lot off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.
From about 8 a.m. to about 2 p.m. each day, dog sled teams of four, six or eight will be on the race courses. There also will be skijoring events.
Spectating is free, however pets should be left at home so they don’t distract the competing dogs. For information, go to rmsdc.org.
And while you’re on Grand Mesa, you might as well try Nordic skiing or snowshoeing at the nearby Skyway and County Line trail areas maintained by the Grand Mesa Nordic Council.
For information about the trails, go to gmnc.org. For gear, check with local ski shops — Odin Recreation (odinrecreation.com) in Mesa specializes in Nordic ski gear.
GO FOR A READ
The Monday Night Book Club, which was featured in a Dec. 19 Lifestyle story in The Daily Sentinel, has been meeting for about 50 years.
Each book the group reads must come highly recommended by a club member. Then it is put to a vote.
Favorite books from past years include “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, “Running with Sherman” by Christopher McDougall and “The Elephant Whisperer” by Lawrence Anthony with Graham Spence.
The club recently met and selected the books it will read in 2022.
For February, the book is — drum role, please! — “Go Find: My Journey to Find the Lost and Myself” by Susan Purvis.
Purvis was living in Crested Butte during the time in her life that this book covers, according to Joan Lowe with the book club.
Purvis, a geologist, became determined to transform her Labrador retriever puppy into an amazing search-and-rescue dog. While the two were on an adventure to save lives, Purvis realized that in some ways she also was “lost.”
Published in 2018, “Go Find” is available through Mesa County Libraries and can be purchased through area booksellers.