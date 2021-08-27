If you never know what to wear, we’ve got some suggestions for you based on upcoming event options.
Granted, we had some fun with this.
So sit back, and let your apparel and accessories be your guide.
COWBOY HAT AND BOOTS
There are at least three upcoming shows where a cowboy hat and boots will fit right in with the country music being played. For a full effect, you could even wear chaps and a duster jacket. (But make sure they’re dirty so you aren’t taken for a drugstore cowboy.)
In 2021, Diamond Rio marks its 30th anniversary since the released its debut album. The band has had plenty of hits and albums and will bring those to Grand Junction with a show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $29–$59 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
While Diamond Rio will play inside, Ned Ledoux is set to go on the stage outside Warehouse25Sixty-Five, 2465 American Way. This country show will go from 7–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Warehouse and tickets cost $25 at warehouse2565.com.
For a concert plus dinner and dancing to country music with a side of southern rock, put the Scooter Brown Band on your calendar.
The band will play during a fundraiser for Harmony Acre Equestrian Center that will be from 4:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, in Loma.
A ticket for the full event costs $75 and two tickets cost $120. A ticket to the concert only costs $35.
Tickets can be purchased through links at harmonyacresec.org.
GINGHAM SHIRT
Fall is nearing, classes are back in session at Colorado Mesa University, so it’s time for the Maverick Hoedown.
We thought a gingham, or checkered, shirt and blue jeans or other gingham apparel could suit the occasion. You also could break out those cowboy boots. Be bold! Embrace your inner hayseed!
The Maverick Hoedown will be from 6–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in the University Center’s Meyer Ballroom. There will be barbecue, wine, beer, dancing and entertainment.
Individual tickets cost $75 and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/hoedown. Proceeds from this event go to the Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund.
FEDORA
Actually, a fedora would be a fine flourish to a Rat Pack suit and tie befitting a night out to see Frank Sinatra.
While Sinatra won’t be at this event, his music will be thanks to Randy Fosburgh, a local Sinatra tribute singer. Fosburgh will sing ballads and Latin jazz from 7–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Tallbott’s Farm Market and Taproom, 3801 F ¼ Road, in Palisade.
The first 20 folks at the show will receive a free round of drinks on the house, according to talbottsciderco.com/events.
BIB
Dinner on your shirt is never a fashion statement. Neither is a bib, but it could come in handy at Grand Valley Food Truck Friday.
There are so many good options that you might get distracted and … well, dinner lands somewhere that isn’t your mouth.
Grand Valley Food Truck Friday will go from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12 St. There will be beer and wine to purchase along with dinner. The modern rock band HeyDay will play from 6–8 p.m.
For information, go to facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
CHICKEN SOCKS
If you don’t have a pair of these, you should get some. There’s a variety available online, and they are definitely conversation pieces.
And there’s nowhere better to be seen sporting chicken socks than at the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival.
It will be open from 4–10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and from 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in downtown Fruita.
The Mike Games and Poultry Show and vendors can be found both days. The live music lineup on Friday features The Williams Brothers Band at 6 p.m. and The Samples at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Tim + Rickard play at 11 a.m., Lincoln Pants Band at 2 p.m., Union of None at 4 p.m., Float Like a Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. and Freddy Jones Band at 7:30 p.m.
You and your chicken socks also won’t want to miss the Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast, Mike 5K Run/Walk, Wheels West Car Exhibition and Suds Brothers Brewery’s wing and peep eating contests, all on Saturday.
For event times and information, go to miketheheadlesschicken.org.
KILT
If you need an excuse to wear a kilt to something other than a Highland festival or bagpipe event, then this is the time to don tartan. Irish or Scottish, your choice.
The Young Dubliners play from 8–11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., in Rifle. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Celtic rock band’s members are no strangers to western Colorado. The band has performed several times in the Grand Valley, most recently at the Grand Valley Highland Games in May.
Standing-room only general admission tickets to this show cost $27 and tickets for seats cost $31.
For information and tickets, go to utetheater.com.
BIKE HELMET AND GLOVES
Ride and race, and then relax with a beer during the Gears & Beers Festival and Downhill Bike Race on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Powderhorn Bike Park, 48338 Powderhorn Road.
Helmets are required and gloves are a good idea for those seeking to avoid blisters.
There will be timed downhill races on the Blue Ribbon and Prospector trails with categories for racers from junior (12 and younger) to pro.
For those not racing, the Flat Top Flyer will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for mountain biking and scenic chair rides.
On the beverage side of things, you’ll find Palisade Brewing, Monumental Beer Works, Ramblebine Brewing, Ska Brewing, Odell Brewing, Central Distributing, Talon Wine Brands and Peach Street distillers.
Those interested in racing need to register by Aug. 27 at powderhorn.com/gears2021.
THONG
That got your attention. So will the title of the event to wear said piece: “Why Do I Own A Thong (And Other Existential Questions.”
We’re not exactly suggesting you wear a thong under your other clothes to this event or that you even own a thong or that you’re — gasp! — naughty.
Are you squirming uncomfortable, yet? So moving right along...
This is a cabaret performance with music and storytelling filled with wit, comedy and slam poetry created by Jill Van Brussel, assistant professor of theater and costume design at CMU.
“Why Do I Own A Thong” is an original, one-woman work and will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27–28, in the Mesa Experimental Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for students. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets or by calling 800-410-6287.
Along with her work in costuming for CMU theater productions, audiences saw Van Brussel in 2019’s “Fiddler on the Roof” as Golde, Tevye’s wife.
This performance leads off CMU’s 2021–22 theater and dance season and is the first in the Jones Cabaret Series. Next up is “Godspell,” set for Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. For information about the season, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.
To view videos of Brussel giving a short preview and interview about “Why Do I Own A Thong,” go to facebook.com/CMUDepartmentofTheatreArts.
Remember, what you wear can be in good taste and, better yet, in good fun.