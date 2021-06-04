Summer weather is here and that means the pizza is ready at Fire Pit Friday.
From 6–10 p.m. on Fridays at Varaison Vineyards and Winery, 405 W. First St. in Palisade, there is an evening of wood-fired, gourmet pizza paired with wine, wine cocktails and cider.
The atmosphere is casual and, if the temperatures drop low enough, the fire pit does get lit.
Pizza can be purchased by the slice with the option of adding a plate of salad.
The pizzas on the menu for Friday, June 4, are the Jerk Chicken Pie, the Verdura Bianco Pie and the Figgy Piggy. And for dessert? Dessert pizza, of course.
Check facebook.com/varaisonvineyards each week to find out the names of the pizzas coming that Friday.
To learn about the winery, go to varaisonvineyards.com.