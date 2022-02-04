This weekend offers an intriguing mix of events in the Grand Valley.
There’s a new festival, a musical production, comedy show and plenty of art and music to take in.
Here are our picks for staying entertained this weekend.
ART TO SEE AND EXPERIENCE
It’s First Friday in Grand Junction and here is some of what you’ll find.
A reception for “Look and See with Joy” featuring oil landscape paintings by Gerry Jensen will be from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St.
In mid-January, Jensen had a stroke. Proceeds from sales of his work at the gallery in February will go toward the artist’s medical expenses. For information, go to facebook.com/mainly412.
Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., is getting ready to move a block east to the spot formerly occupied by Benge’s Shoes.
This month, the gallery will have in a fundraising reception at 7 p.m. Friday in anticipation of that move. Go to facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt for information.
Multiple artists will be hosted from 4–9 pm. Friday at Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E. Look for Kayla Golub, Diana Reiter, Cordero Marez, The Naked Witch, A.J. Schlechten and Ryan Montgomery.
There will be food and refreshments. For information, go to facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
The art gallery 437CO, 437 Colorado Ave., will offer a reception from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, for “Lines and Landscapes” by Araan Schmidt. A juror talk will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Schmidt is an associate professor of sculpture at CMU. His work explores both the man-made and geological histories of Colorado’s mining communities.
The Ron Beckman Member’s Show 2022 will open with a reception from 6:30–9 p.m. Friday at The Art Center of Western Colorado, 1803 N. Seventh St.
See a creative variety of work by artists and members of The Art Center in this show that will be up through Feb. 26.
While Confluence Studios doesn’t have a First Friday event for February, it will celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Chinese Lantern Festival from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at its garden level location, 634 Main St., Suite 6.
Cost is $20 and there will be tea, cookies and lantern making. To RSVP for this event, go to imconfluencestudios.com.
MUSICAL TO SEE AND ENJOY
Music teacher Kalinda Theobold and her students at Pomona Elementary School have been working extra hours preparing to perform an award-winning musical.
They will present “Matilda Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4–5, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5–6, at the Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Tickets cost $5 in advance at Pomona, 588 25 ½ Road. Tickets cost $7 at the door.
The musical’s heroine is Matilda, a smart and courageous 5-year-old who is able to move items with her mind. Unfortunately, her selfish parents are oblivious to her amazing abilities.
Her teacher, Miss Honey, also has suffered abuse and neglect, but she is able to see Matilda’s potential.
As the musical unfolds, the two are able to deal with their abusers and create new lives for themselves.
“Matilida Jr.” is based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl.
COMEDY TO KEEP YOU LAUGHING
The past couple years have seen an increasing number of comedy shows in the Grand Valley, and that trend likely will continue in 2022.
The comedy show coming up this weekend will feature Andy Gross, who can throw his voice, split his body in half and make you laugh.
Gross, a comedian, ventriloquist and magician all in one, will perform at show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $27 in advance. Tickets purchased the day of the show cost $30.
Gross’ show will include his “Split Man” trick, where he appears to cut himself in half and then walks around.
There also may be an appearance by Steve, The Customer Service Guy, a soft puppet who has plenty to say during his act with Gross.
For tickets and information about the show, go to mesatheater.com.
FESTIVAL TO BRIGHTEN WINTER
An eclectic new festival mixing art, music, dance and storytelling is ready to bring light bursting with creativity into the darker evening hours of winter.
Sing Up The Sun: A Celebration of Community and Art will go from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Riverbend Park in Palisade. It will begin with a parade through the park as those who attend show off colorful costumes and headdresses (warm clothing highly recommended beneath those costumes) while carrying handmade lanterns. There will be plenty of drumming and clapping along the way.
The parade will culminate with the arrival of a “sun,” according to Alice Dussart, who founded Sing Up The Sun and with a group of volunteers, organized community art-creating workshops in January in preparation for the festival.
The rest of the evening will unfold with presentations of poetry and prose, music and belly dancing at the event’s performance stage.
There will be five food trucks at the park for those wanting a meal during the festivities, and the Palisade Sunrise Rotary Club will serve warm beverages.
For information about Sing Up The Sun, go to facebook.com/singupthesun.
MUSIC TO YOUR (OR SOMEONE’S)EARS
To most ears, classical music and metalcore (a mix of metal and hardcore punk music) are on either end of the musical spectrum.
Fans of each will be pleased with their options this weekend.
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will present “Brahams’ Serenade” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
This concert is part of the symphony’s Classics Series and tickets for adults cost $15–$45 depending on seat. Tickets for students cost $5.
The concert’s title piece is Johannes Brahms’ “Serenade No. 1,” and the program also will feature “Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia” by Gioachino Rossini and “Partita” by Richard Rodney Bennett.
For tickets and information about COVID-19-related rules for the concert, go to gjso.org.
On the heavy metal, metalcore side of things, Eyes Set To Kill will perform in a show that will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50.
Doors open at 8 p.m. The show also will feature Controlled Demise and local band Sole Aggression, which released its album “Welcome to My Night-Mare” in December.
Admission is $10. For information about the show, go to facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
If neither of these shows are to your liking, then check out the Entertainment Calendar on page 4 for information about country acts, modern rock bands and more around the Grand Valley.