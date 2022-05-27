This three-day weekend is cause for both reflection and rejoicing.
Reflection: Memorial Day is a time to honor and mourn members of the U.S. military who have died in the service of our country.
Rejoice: It’s a long weekend! And there will be (hopefully!) time for recreation, family and taking in a few events such as the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Here are some happenings that you likely will be able to fit around any barbecues, baseball games, Memorial Day ceremonies or other plans you have for the weekend.
ORDER GOURMET GRUB
Can’t decide what you want for dinner on Friday night?
Here to help is Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays from 5:30–8:30 p.m. each Friday beginning May 27 at Lincoln Park, 998 N. 12th St., in the area of the Lincoln Park Barn.
There will be seven food vendors, three dessert vendors and one drink vendor at this first Food Truck Friday of the season, said Steven Preuss, an organizer for the event and owner of Colorado Q.
Get your order in for food, and then relax in your lawn chair to live music from PB&J Jazz, which will start playing at 6 p.m.
While the community of food trucks has changed since Food Truck Fridays began some years ago, “we’re finding new trucks kind of all the time, which is nice,” Preuss said.
So there likely will be some newer food trucks to discover in addition to your favorites as the season continues.
The event also will rotate through three locations in the Grand Valley with food, drink and live music.
Food Truck Fridays will be held at Lincoln Park on May 27, June 17, July 8 and Aug. 12. (Movies in the Park also can be enjoyed the nights of the last three dates at Lincoln Park.)
It can be found at Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., in Palisade on June 3, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.
It will be at Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., in Fruita on June 10, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 9.
For information and updates for Food Truck Fridays, go to grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com and facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
GO FOR A DOWNTOWN VIBE
Downtown Fruita will be the spot for art, music, food, drinks and a laid back atmosphere Fruita Fourth Friday.
It will go from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, in the area of Mulberry Street and Aspen Avenue.
You’ll find local artists with paintings, ceramics, drawings, fabric art, jewelry and more. The hip-hop jazz band Wowzers will be playing, and there will be dancing and downtown restaurant specials.
Fruita Fourth Fridays will continue on June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26. Information about the event can be found at facebook.com/Fruita-Fourth-Friday-442073789201772.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS
If you haven’t done so already, make this your year to make a reservation, grab a chair and get to Restoration Vineyards for a show in the Band in the Barrel Music Series.
The first concert in the series will feature Josh Bunker and Gabe Dutton and is set for Saturday, May 28, at Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E ½ Road, in Palisade.
Each concert in the series has two 90-minute seating times: 1:30–3 p.m. and 3:30–5 p.m. A free reservation for one of those seatings is needed and can be made at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
This concert series has grown in popularity in recent years, so keep these tips in mind: If you are attending with friends, carpool if you can. Food trucks will be there so plan to enjoy a bite to eat with a glass of wine. No outside alcohol is allowed. Take a lawn chair or a blanket for seating.
The music series will continue through the summer and fall. In June alone it will feature Donny Morales (June 4), Zac Grant (June 11), AJ Fullerton and Jake Friel (June 18) and Kendallites (June 25).
For information and reservation links, go to restorationvineyards.com or exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
TRUCK BACK IN TIME
First, find the 1917 Model T truck. From there, work your way through the decades as design, technology and time have changed trucks into what they are today.
This can be done at the Antique Truck Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 Patterson Road.
This show is hosted by the regional chapter of the American Truck Historical Society as well as the museum.
There will be older trucks, fire trucks and semi-trucks among other trucks on display at the event.
Admission costs $7 for adults, $5 for kids, $20 for families of up to six people. There is a $2 discount for military and seniors.
For information about the show, go to museumofwesternco.com/antique-truck-show or facebook.com/CrossOrchards.
FIND IT IN PLANE VIEW
“Warbirds” will be in the air above between Whitewater and Orchard Mesa. But think small.
These are replica, scale-model planes and helicopters representing those flown during wars such as World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War, according to Vicki Felmlee with the Grand Junction Modeleers.
They will be flown for members of the public to watch and enjoy for free starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Grand Junction Modeleers’ flying field, 3320 Whitewater Hill.
All individuals who have a model warbird and are members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics are welcome to join the flying fun, which likely will go well into the afternoon on Saturday, Felmlee said.
There is a bleachers area for spectators, who can also ask questions of those flying their planes or helicopters. “They love to show off their aircraft,” Felmlee said.
The Grand Junction Modeleers decided to host the warbird flying event “to commemorate Memorial Day,” she said. “We have a number of veterans who fly.”
It also was a nice connection to the restored B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 bomber that recently arrived at Grand Junction Regional Airport for rides and ground tours, she said.
The two World War II warplanes from the Airbase Arizona Flying Museum can be viewed up close from 2–6 p.m. Friday through Monday, May 27–30, through West Star Aviation, 796 Heritage Way, at the airport. Tickets cost $15 per person or $30 for a family of four.
For information about tours and rides, go to azcaf.org/location/grand-junction-co-tour-stop/.
For information about the Grand Junction Modeleers and its Saturday fun fly, go to gjmodeleers.com/rcclub/.