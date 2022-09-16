This is the weekend to get into costume and strut your stuff.
Or you could finally find that fine Grand Valley wine that has eluded you for months.
Here are our picks for what is likely to be another fun September weekend.
GET IN CHARACTER
From self defense for superheroes to monster movie making and all the “Star Wars” and Dungeons and Dragons you can handle, this weekend is a big one for local pop culture and comic fans.
Mesa County Libraries Comic Con 2022 will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
Admission is free with a Mesa County Libraries’ library card or $5 at the door. Children age 10 and younger get in free.
Cosplay is one of Comic Con’s biggest draws with contests for kids (11 a.m.), groups (12:30 p.m.), adults (2:30 p.m.) and teens (4:30 p.m.).
The contest stage will be outside the convention center with registration beginning 30 minutes before the start of each contest category, which will be open to the first 100 cosplayers who sign up per category. Prizes will be awarded to the top three cosplayers in each category
Inside the convention center, the expo hall will be busy with vendors all day and will include an area for fan meetups (“Wings of Fire,” LEGO Ninjago, “Star Wars” and Marvel).
The convention center’s other rooms are where a variety of panels and presentations can be found. Voice-over actor Mark “Kidwok” Britten will talk about creating seven voices for “DragonBall Z.” Cosplay experts will share tips and 501st Legion members will offer ideas for “Star Wars” costuming.
Local filmmakers Hank Braxtan and Arielle Brachfeld will be part of a panel talking about “Dead Zone,” a movie filmed locally in 2021.
For schedules, times and maps detailing what is happen when and where, go to mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon.
GO VROOOOOM
The cosplayers won’t be the only sight to be seen downtown on Saturday.
The downtown blocks of Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Mobility Driven Downtown Car Show.
There will be antique cars, muscle cars, classic cars, motorcycles, electric cars and more unique rides all buffed and shiny as they compete for trophies and plaques.
Get downtown for a stroll and stop to look over these vehicles while talking with their owners.
GET A SIP
Colorado Mountain Winefest’s Festival in the Park on Saturday is sold out.
But there is so much going on at area wineries, vineyards and other spots. If you work things right you won’t even miss not having one of those tickets. (Although, good for those who do. Cheers!)
Colorado Wine Week, Sept. 11–18, is in full swing and you’ve got your choice of events including:
Corks and Chords at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Center for Reflection at Colorado Mesa University, where you can sip Colorado wine and listen to performances by music department faculty and students. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $30 VIP.
Colterris Wine Festivus at 7 p.m. (gates open 5:30 p.m.) Friday, Sept. 16, or Sunday, Sept. 18, at Colterris Winery, 3907 N. River Road in Palisade. Listen to Eagles tribute band The Long Run at this outdoor event. Tickets: $40 per person, $150 a couple for reserved seating, $750 a table (eight guests) VIP.
Pre-Festival Party from 5–9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, in Palisade. There will be music from Union of None from 5–7 p.m. and Zolopht from 7:30–9:30 p.m., several local food trucks and wine, foxtails and hard cider from Red Fox Cellars.
Winefest After-Party from 2–8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Sauvage Spectrum, 676 38¼ Road in Palisade. Strutz will play from 5–8 p.m. and while taking in the music, you can enjoy wine, yard games, food from a local food truck and more.
For more wine related events, go to coloradowinefest.com.
GO FOR MELODIES
Pianist and the 2022 Young Artist Competition winner Zhengyi Huang will join the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra as it begins its 2022–23 season.
“Return To Life” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets range from $15 to $45 with $5 tickets for students.
Huang will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” and filling out the program will be John Estacio’s “Frenergy” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7 in A Major.”
Beethoven’s piece is where this concert derives its name, according to a news release from the symphony.
It was composed after Beethoven took a restorative spa holiday in 1811 and it “sounds like what Beethoven would later call a ‘return to life,’” the news release said. “Adding context to the depths of his talent, Beethoven’s life at this time was marked by a worsening hearing loss.”
For those wanting more perspective on this concert’s program, Charles Latshaw, the symphony’s music director, will host the Conductor’s Club from 5:15–6:30 p.m. Saturday at Carlson Vineyards Downtown Tasting Room, 545 Main St. Tickets cost $35.
For information and tickets for the concerts or the Conductor’s Club, go to gjso.org.