Mmm! And that about sums it up.
Just as education has its three Rs, so this weekend has three Ms, and by that we are referring to meat, Mike and movies.
Here are the details so you can see what we mean.
M NO. 1: MEAT
Carnivores get ready! The first annual Mesa County Meat Smoke Off will be Saturday, June 4, in C Building of the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
There are nearly 20 competitors signed up for this Smoke Off organized by the 4-H Leadership Council, said Angela Meuret, parent advisor to the council.
Those competitors will present their smoked meats — there are categories for beef, chicken, pork and wild game — to the Smoke Off’s three judges at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
A “best of” will be named for each category with the best of those receiving the overall title of Best Smoked Meat in Mesa County, Meuret said.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, doors open to the public to taste for $25 a plate (all you can eat) or $10 for children ages 8 and younger.
Along with meat, there will be sides dishes and desserts to enjoy, Meuret said.
The event will continue into the evening with a street dance from 7–10 p.m. and a silent auction at 7:30 p.m.
The Smoke Off is a fundraiser for the 4-H Leadership Council that will use the funds to send 4-H members to various 4-H camps and learning activities across the state, Meuret said.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/mesa4H.
M NO. 2: MIKE
The Mike the Headless Chicken Festival is off and running in pre-pandemic form.
It will be open from 4–9 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in downtown Fruita.
During those hours you’ll find vendors and artisans, games to play and plenty of free fun.
And if you were looking for another M for this weekend, here it is with the festival’s music lineup. Friday will feature Peggy Malone at 6 p.m. and Josh Gracin at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday’s lineup will include Head for the Hills at 5:30 p.m. and Natural Chemistry at 7:30 p.m.
If you want an early start to Saturday’s festivities, plan to attend the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 7–10 a.m. on the Circle. Then participate in a disc golf tournament from 8:30–10 a.m. Saturday or check out the Wheels West Colorado Exhibition Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The popular Mike the Headless Chicken 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Early registration goes through noon Friday, June 3. Go to miketheheadless chicken.org for registration links. Race-day registration costs $30.
For festival information and schedule, go to miketheheadlesschicken.org.
M NO. 3: MOVIES
As temperatures in the valley go up, the Glade Park Movies Under the Stars is ready start its season and offer a cooler Friday night entertainment option.
On Friday, June 3, “Finding Nemo” will lead off the 2022 season of movies shown outside behind the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department building at 16400 DS Road on Glade Park. Admission is free.
The concession stand will open at 5:30 p.m., the grill will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk.
Before movie time, there will be entertainment, games and hayrides.
Take lawn chairs for movie seating — films are shown on a screen on the back of the fire department building — and be prepared for the higher altitude and cooler temperatures with jackets, hats and blankets.
Movies Under the Stars is a fundraiser for the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department. Information about the 2022 movie season can be found at facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
Want more outdoor movie options? Try these: The Tru-Vu Drive-In, 1001 Colorado Highway 92, in Delta (mydeltamovies.com); The Star Drive-In, 600 East Miami Road, in Montrose (stardrivein.com); Movies in the Park, beginning June 17 at Lincoln Park with “Sing 2” (facebook.com/moviesintheparkgj).