Pick your own adventure this fall weekend, but we recommend that you take time for these weekend events.
You can find fresh apple cider or hard cider, open artists studios across the valley and lanterns lighting up the night.
NO. 1: ART TOUR
There are 23 artists opening their studios for three days to show visitors where the magic of artistic creation happens.
The Grand Valley Open Studio Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14–16. The tour is free and self-guided. A map showing all studio locations can be downloaded at gvcreates.org/gvost-2022.
There are painters, glass artists, sculptors, ceramicists and those who create in mixed media or wax and dyes and more. All will have their work on display and are eager to talk about their artistic process. There also will be artwork for sale.
The ambitious can try to get to all 23 artists’ studios in one day, however it’s not necessary. It’s OK to visit the studios any of the three days, breaking up visits by area or by the amount of time you have.
For information about the artists, the tour and map, go to gvcreates.org/gvost-2022.
NO. 2: MOTORS & MIMOSAS
Mix a showcase of sleek cars with wine cocktails and you’ve got Motors & Mimosas Car Show and Fundraiser.
This event will go from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, in Palisade.
Hosted by Red Fox and Acme Chop Shop, it is a car show — custom builds, vintage muscle cars, antique restorations and modern cars — paired with wine, hard ciders and wine cocktails and all for a good cause: the nonprofit Kustom Built Cars, Educational Workshop.
“The Workshop provides an educational training program for recent high school graduates which provides technical skills for building classic cars,” said Scott Hamilton, Red Fox owner, in a news release.
The Workshop’s latest project, a 1954 Chevy will be shown off at Motors & Mimosas. “Their last project, a 1951 Ford F1, crossed the block of Barrett Jackson Auctions and sold for $145,000, showing the amazing craftsmanship these students had learned,” Hamilton said.
Admission to the car show is a donation to the Workshop. The event also will offer live music from Gary Russell, a prize raffle and food trucks.
For information about Motors & Mimosas, go to redfoxcellars.com or facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars.
NO. 3: FARM DAY
If you want fresh apple cider ground and pressed from apples produced by the 112 apple trees at Cross Orchards Historic Site, it’s highly, highly recommended you get to Fall Day on the Farm early.
Fall Day on the Farm will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cross Orchards, 3073 F Road.
Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children.
Cider by the gallon or half gallon will be available to purchase. There also will be local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
Take a ride on the ride-on train ($2 children, $3 adults) or go for a museum docent-led hay ride. There will be performances, interactive games and the museum’s exhibits will be on display.
For information, go to museumofwesternco.com/fall-day-on-the-farm-at-cross-orchards-historic-site/.
NO. 4: LIGHT THE NIGHT
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting a new event that is sure to cast a unique light.
Water Lights at Night will go from 5:30–8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.
There will be live music and food trucks, but the main event is the launch of lanterns, decorated and lit by LED tealights, on the Butterfly Pond shortly after sunset.
Lantern kits can be ordered online for $6 each or six lanterns for $30 and picked up at the event. Lantern kits also can be purchased at the event for $8 each.
Those who attend can bring chairs or blankets, purchase food or pack in a picnic and enjoy the glow of the lanterns from the water.
For event information or to order lanterns, go to gjcity.org/1245/Water-Lights-at-Night.
NO. 5: DEFINITELY HAUNTED
It’s seems like the Trail of Terror, the local haunted house organized by the Express Allstars, really is haunted by a malevolent spirit.
For a second year in a row, it has been plagued by water breaks and flooding issues.
Trail of Terror: Phobias was set to open Friday, Oct. 14. That opening is off, and organizers are working on alternative options, according to the haunted house’s Facebook page earlier this week.
Fingers crossed that the group will be able to work things out and get a haunted house back on track one way or another.
Keep an eye on facebook.com/ExpressAllstarsTrailOfTerror for the latest on the haunted house’s status.
In the meantime, there is Moon Farm’s Pumpkin Patch’s Haunted Maze and Haunted Castle. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31, Moon Farm’s Pumpkin Patch (moonfarm.net) is located at 1360 18½ Road, in Fruita.
And there’s plenty of fall fun to be had through Oct. 30 at Studts Pumpkin Patch (studtfarms.com) at 21½ and I½ roads.